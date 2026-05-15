Bradley-Bourbonnais baseball stays home for regional 3-peat bid

If recent history is any indication, the Bradley-Bourbonnais baseball team is in much better shape than its current 8-17 record may indicate with the postseason right around the corner.

The Boilermakers will begin playoff action when they host a Class 4A Regional the last week of May. While their sub-.500 record isn’t a fear-instilling mark, the Boilers are defending two-time regional champions, entering the postseason with a losing record in each of the last two years.

They’re the No. 7 seed and will host No. 10 Pekin (6-20). in quarterfinal action Monday, May 25. The winner will face a No. 2 Minooka team two days later that the Boilers eliminated on each of their back-to-back regional runs. The red-hot Indians (24-5) have won 12 of their last 13 and six in a row.

If the Boilers can sustain their run, they’d potentially face No. 1 Normal in the Normal Sectional semifinals. The Boilers and Ironmen have met in that round each of the last two years, splitting the matchups.

Kankakee's Bryce Deany, left, attempts to tag Bradley-Bourbonnais' Cooper Daugherty out at second base during a game at 315 Sports Park in Bradley this season. (Mason Schweizer)

In Class 3A, Kankakee (7-22) is seeded eighth at the Metamora Regional and will face the top-seeded hosts in semifinal action Wednesday, May 27. The Kays are currently on a three-game losing streak to teams with a combined 54-19 record, but before that enjoyed their largest winning streak of the season with a three-game Southland Athletic Conference sweep of Thornridge.

The same local teams are all back in a Class 2A Sectional that’s boasted some tremendous games in recent years, and now two-time reigning Class 1A State champion Marquette is in the fray too.

The Crusaders (27-1) have showed no signs of slowing down this spring and are the top seed of their sub-sectional. Assuming they get past the winner of the (8)Paxton-Buckley-Loda/(9)Pontiac quarterfinal matchup, they’ll face whichever team emerges from one of the Kankakee area’s fiercest rivalries for the Bishop McNamara Regional championship.

Bishop McNamara's Callaghan O'Connor throws a pitch during a game at Bradley-Bourbonnais this season. (Mason Schweizer)

The host Fightin’ Irish (19-6) are seeded fourth and will take on No. 5 Herscher (24-8-1) on Thursday, May 28. The two Kankakee County rivals also met in the football and basketball postseasons, with McNamara winning both matchups. They emerged in last year’s matchup with the Tigers, a 5-0 regional championship performance at Herscher.

On the other side of the Herscher Sectional comes more rivalry action. No. 2 Coal City (22-7) will open up against the winner of the (7)Seneca/(10)Reed-Custer quarterfinal in a May 27 semifinal at Seneca. A day later, No. 3 Wilmington (19-5-1) will face No. 6 Prairie Central (10-14).

The Coalers and Wildcats seem destined for a regional title game rematch. And while Coal City swept Wilmington in Illinois Central Eight play this spring, it was the Wildcats who had the last laugh when Brysen Meents slugged a walk-off homer in a 1-0 championship game win last year en route to their second straight sectional title.

Coal City's Kellen Forsythe, left, fields a throw at second base as Wilmington's Cooper Holman slides in safely during a game at Coal City last month. (Mason Schweizer)

Whoever wins in Seneca will take on the winner of the Manteno Regional. The host Panthers (16-7) are the top seed of their sub-sectional and will face either (8)Peotone or (9)Carver in a May 27 semifinal.

Should Manteno advance, it would look for its second straight plaque against the winner of a May 28 semifinal between No. 3 Beecher (19-8) and No. 5 Sandwich (14-14-1). The Bobcats have won six straight and 13 of their last 14.

With the IHSA’s new classification structure, a slew of local schools have gone from the fringes of Classes 1A and 2A firmly into the former. That includes Clifton Central, a sub-sectional top seed. Fresh off of a River Valley Conference championship, the Comets (16-5) are the top seed of their sub-sectional, and as regional hosts, kick things off in the semifinals on May 27 against the winner of the May 25 quarterfinal between (8)Momence/(9)Walther Christian.

Baseball: Kankakee vs. Clifton Central Clifton Central's Noah Vining heads home to score during Central's 8-4 victory over Kankakee on Monday, May 11, 2026. (Tiffany Blanchette)

The Comets could face the lone RVC team to defeat them in the regional championship May 30. St. Anne (10-9), who split a May series with the Comets, is the four-seed and faces No. 5 Morgan Park Academy May 28.

That winner would make the Dwight Sectional semifinals, where they’d face the winner of the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Regional. No. 2 Milford (12-10) is the top seed there and on May 27 will face the winner of the (7)Fisher/(10)Cissna Park quarterfinal on May 25.

The host Falcons (7-18) are seeded fourth and have a May 28 semifinal against the winner of the (6)Iroquois West/(11)Schlarman quarterfinal on May 25.

On the other side of the bracket, No. 8 Watseka (7-13) has a May 25 quarterfinal against No. 9 Hoopeston (6-13), with the winner earning a spot in a May 27 semifinal against regional host and No. 1 seed Armstrong (17-3).

At the Dwight Regional, No. 7 Grant Park (6-14) has a May 25 quarterfinal against No. 10 Chicago Air Force Academy (1-10-1), with the winner facing No. 2 Dwight (19-10) in a May 27 semifinal. No. 3 Gardner-South Wilmington (15-10). opens up with a May 28 semifinal against the winner of the (6)Chicago Horizon/(11)Illinois Lutheran quarterfinal.