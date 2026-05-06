5 Things to Do in Kankakee County: Friday Night Lights Racing, Cruis’N the Square, Farmers Market this weekend

- Friday Night Lights Racing (Kankakee): Enjoy weekly racing at the Kankakee County Speedway at 7 p.m. Friday, May 8. Enjoy free hot dogs with Grandstand admission. Admission is $15 for adults. Kids 11 and under are free. Visit kankakeecountyspeedway.com for more information.
- Cruis’n the Square (Kankakee): This free monthly classic car show is from 6-8 p.m. Saturday, May 9 in the 100 and 200 blocks of South Schulyer Avenue. Visit downtownkankakee.com for more information.
- Kankakee Farmers Market (Kankakee): The Kankakee Farmers Market runs from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday May through October at the intersection of South Schuyler and Merchant Street. Visit downtownkankakee.com for more information.
- “The Reunion Tour” 20 Year Anniversary Ice Show (Kankakee): The 2026 Spring Ice Show at the Ice Valley Centre is at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday, May 9. The show will feature current skaters, returning alumni and performances inspired by favorite shows from the past 20 years. Tickets are $10 per person. Visit icevalleycentre.com for more information.
- Mother’s Day Brunch Buffet (Grant Park): Celebrate mom at this special brunch from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 10 at the Bennett-Curtis House in Grant Park. The menu has carving stations, made-to-order omelets, breakfast favorites and hearty lunch entrees. Reservations are required. Prices are $38.95 for adults and $16.95 for kids 10 and under. Visit bennettcurtis.com for more information.
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