Olivet Nazarene University an empowering community partner

A 275-acre campus in Bourbonnais is home to Olivet Nazarene University. (Photo courtesy of Olivet Nazarene University)

The community impact of Olivet Nazarene University is reflected in cultural, business and financial benefits throughout Kankakee County.

The university has called Bourbonnais home since 1940, with roots extending back to 1907.

It numbers 775 full- and part-time employees, not counting part-time adjunct instructors, said Susan Wolff, Olivet’s associate vice president for institutional advancement.

About 67% of the staff reside in Kankakee County.

A study last year by Paul Koch, professor of economics emeritus at Olivet, examined the economic impact of the university’s presence in the county. He analyzed such categories as business-to-business transactions, dubbed an indirect element, and the “induced” effects of household spending by employees and their suppliers.

“The total impact would be the sum of the direct, indirect and induced effects of university spending,” Koch said about the most recent information available. “For 2023, that estimated amount would be (about) $125 million.”

He explained the study’s focus in the school’s magazine last summer.

“The key theme is value added,” Koch said. “We are looking for the local multiplier effect. For every dollar spent by those employed by Olivet, directly and indirectly, what is the resulting additional amount of economic activity, production of goods and services?”

Olivet Nazarene University (Tiffany Blanchette)

Businesses and nonprofits in the community see another type of tangible benefit through Olivet’s internship programs across all its disciplines.

Students pursuing licensing or accreditation prove their competency in clinical settings, said Amber Residori, dean of Olivet’s College of Professional Studies, citing community partners that range from businesses, schools, hospitals and nursing homes to nonprofits.

Students preparing for teaching careers spend a semester at local schools, while nursing students might complete clinical rotations at the Veterans’ Home at Manteno. Riverside Healthcare provides a multitude of learning opportunities.

“We like to partner with companies like Riverside, because we want to keep good talent in our community,” Residori said.

Interior and architectural design students have partnered with organizations across the county, she said, citing Play Palz daycare, Tucci’s restaurant, Kankakee County Animal Control and a hotel.

Students collaborate with clients on ways to improve their space and work up artist renderings. While it’s hands-on experience for students to work with mock customers, clients gain ideas they could then build, Residori said.

“In the 2024-2025 academic year, just in the College of Professional Studies, our students did 119,207 hours involving 1,285 students,” Residori said. “Those partnerships are everywhere. The majority are within Kankakee County. … We look for ways to give them hands-on experience that also benefits our county.”

Olivet Nazarene University summer orientation in 2025. (Photo courtesy of Olivet Nazarene University)

The senior year for social work students entails macro-level social work.

“A few years ago, our students did a needs assessment to help Kankakee County pursue a $2.2 million grant to enhance mental health services for children,” Residori said. “Our students spent a semester researching, doing the needs assessment: what services already exist, what are duplications, what are gaps. And that report helped Kankakee County get the $2.2 million grant and birth Project SUN [Strong and Unified Network], which is now a not-for-profit that exists in our county.”

Volunteer service to the community by students, faculty, staff and their families has been another local boon. The work ranges from park cleanup to interpretation services, small-business marketing assistance and mentoring youth.

Accounting students annually produce about 600 tax returns for members of the community who perhaps can’t afford the service or who need help, Residori said, calling it great experience for the students, who are overseen by Olivet’s accounting professors, who all are certified public accountants.

Olivet is home to about 3,200 undergrad, graduate and early scholars from 45 states, three U.S. territories and 28 countries, representing dozens of religious denominations.

The 275-acre campus, replete with an accredited arboretum, welcomes the public. Calling Olivet a vibrant hub of creativity, expression and cultural enrichment, Wolff invites people to visit olivet.edu/events for details on theater, concerts and visual arts.

“From family planetarium shows to weekly athletic competitions to organ recitals to incredible chapel speakers to plays and musicals, the list goes on,” Wolff said.

The university’s reach includes its Shine.FM/89.7 radio station, broadcasting Christian music from Illinois into several neighboring states.

Affiliated with Church of the Nazarene, the university cites its mission: education with a Christian purpose.

“We tell our students we really feel like there is a calling on their life,” Residori said, noting they cultivate cultural and spiritual sensitivity. “We want them to use their gifts and talents to not just benefit themselves, but to really show God’s love and also to minister and to make things around them better – to improve your community, to be a good neighbor. You kind of see that at the heart of our Olivet grads.”