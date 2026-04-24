KaLeah Jackson’s 10 RBIs pace Kankakee’s 32-run explosion: Thursday’s Daily Journal roundup

Softball

Kankakee 32, Rich Township 19: On the road, the Kays (6-3, 6-2 Southland) were on the winning end of an unimaginable box score. They made up for a 10-error defensive effort with 19 hits, took 11 hit by pitches, walked eight times and took advantage of seven Raptors errors.

KaLeah Jackson had an unfathomable 10 RBIs, going 4 for 5 with a grand slam, two doubles and four runs. Tay’La Tooles also homered as part of a 4 for 6 day that included five RBIs and four runs. Lillian Landis was 3 for 5 with a double, an RBI and four runs. Mikaylah Santoyo, Sherlyn Morales and Madison Covington had two hits apiece.

Grant Park 5, Momence 4: The Dragons (13-0, 7-0 River Valley) had their perfect season threatened, but held on for a road win behind a 12-strikeout performance from Cheyenne Hayes. She was also 2 for 4 with a pair of doubles and an RBI while Adelyn Karstensen was 2 for 4 with a home run, two RBIs and a run. Reegan Thompson also homered, walked and scored two runs.

Jaesyn Walk and Kinsley Young each had two hits, an RBI and a run for Momence (2-7, 2-6). Emma Varnak had seven strikeouts in a complete game and also went 1 for 3 with an RBI and a run.

Milford/Cissna Park 12, Covington (Ind.) 11: At home, Evie Niebuhr’s walk-off double brought Sydney Seyfert in for the Bearcats (9-4) win. Niebuhr was 4 for 5 with two RBIs and a run. Addison Lucht was 2 for 3 with a solo homer and two runs. Seyfert also homered as part of a 2 for 4 day with three runs and RBIs apiece. Lillie Harris went 2 for 5 with three RBIs and two runs.

Ellie Schwartz was the winning pitcher after allowing three unearned runs on two hits and strikeouts apiece in four relief innings.

Gardner-South Wilmington 10, St. Anne 0 (5 inn.): Maddie Simms started the game with three hitless innings, striking out six, while Brynn Christensen struck out two over two one-hit innings as the Panthers (13-7, 6-2 RVC) polished off the conference sweep. Ellie Marquez had an inside-the-park home run in her lone at bat while Christensen had three RBIs and Bella Dinelli was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a run.

Tessa DeYoung had eight strikeouts in 2 ⅔ innings for the Cardinals (1-10, 0-7) while allowing two runs. Alexis Hedges was 1 for 2 with a triple.

Clifton Central 9, Donovan 1: The host Comets (4-12, 3-4 RVC) plated five in the third and never looked back behind Emily Ponton’s complete game that saw her allow an earned run on three hits and six strikeouts. Mia Perzee (double, three runs), Ella Ponton (double, two RBIs, run) and Keira Donnelly (two doubles, two RBIs) had two hits apiece.

Lily Anderson’s RBI single scored Bailey Henneike, who also singled, for the lone Donovan (6-5, 4-4) run. Laylah Lou Walters allowed three earned runs on nine hits, six walks and four strikeouts in a complete game.

Baseball

Coal City 10, Bradley-Bourbonnais 7: Connor Henline had a big day at the plate to lead the red-hot Coalers (14-4) to their eighth win in a row. He was 2 for 3 with a triple, a double, two RBIs and two runs. Donnie Ladas went 1 for 3 with two RBIs while Bobby Rodriguez was 1 for 3 with an RBI and a run.

The host Boilermakers (4-12) had Eric Rainbolt go 3 for 3 with a double and two runs while Keaton Allison and Byron Sumrall each had two hits and two runs.

Timothy Christian 9, Bishop McNamara 8: After winning their last four games, all in conference play, the visiting Fightin’ Irish (9-5, 4-2 Chicagoland Christian) had a comeback come up short in the top of the seventh. Callaghan O’Connor, Nick Pignatiello and Braylon Ricketts each had two hits, with Ricketts having one RBI and one run and O’Connor and Pignatiello each scoring a run. Coen Demack had two RBIs and a run.

Wilmington 12, Sandwich 2 (5 inn.): Declan Moran powered the host Wildcats (11-4-1) to a win Thursday, going 3 for 4 with a pair of home runs, four RBIs and three runs. He also ended the game early with an RBI single. Zach Ohlund was 2 for 3 with a solo home run, Caius Drown was 3 for 3 with an RBI and Bobby Phillips was 2 for 3 with two RBIs. Dan Van Duyne threw two hitless relief innings with two strikeouts.

Gardner-South Wilmington 10, St. Anne/Donovan 5: Reed Millette hit a pair of home runs to lead the Panthers (7-4, 4-2 RVC) to a conference sweep over the Cardinals (5-6, 2-3). He finished 3 for 4 with three RBIs and three runs while Cameron Gray was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a run. Caden Christensen and Case Christensen each worked two shutout relief innings, with Caden striking out four batters and Case striking out five.

Brandon Schoth homered for the Cardinals, finishing 3 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs. Jackson Hawkins was 1 for 3 with two RBIs and a run.

Milford 19, Covington 9 (5 inn.): The host Bearcats (10-6) scored in double figures for the sixth time in the last seven games. Aiden Frerichs belted two home runs, finishing 2 for 4 with four RBIs and two runs. Aiden Bell, Maddox Muehling and Isaac Schaumburg each had three RBIs and Joey Bushnell had two. Bell also scored three runs and allowed one earned run on two hits in two relief innings to pick up the win on the mound.

Beecher 15, Illinois Lutheran 0 (4 inn.): Santino Imhof struck out four batters in two innings and Chasten Clegg struck out five in his two innings as the Bobcats (11-5, 5-3 River Valley) won their fifth straight game. Beecher had 11 players score at least one run with Imhof, Clegg, Noah Hanson and Domenico Camilleri each scoring two runs. Camilleri also doubled, finishing 2 for 2 with three RBIs.

Clifton Central 17, Cissna Park 1 (4 inn.): Reece Boudreau’s two-run home run in the fourth ended Thursday’s game early for the victorious Comets (11-4). Blake Chandler was 2 for 2 with a two-run home run and two runs scored while Graysen Boudreau had a double, two walks, two RBIs and three runs. Noah Vining picked up the win, allowing three hits in three innings.

The Timberwolves (2-7) got an RBI hit from Wyatt Marcott while Jace Comstock walked and scored a run.

Grant Park 15, Momence 5 (5 inn.): The visiting Dragons (5-8, 4-3 RVC) completed the conference sweep behind big days from Dean Malkowski and Aiden Overbeek. Overbeek was 4 for 4 with a home run, a double, four RBIs and two runs while Malkowski was 4 for 4 with a double, four RBIs and four runs. Brody Litton and Hudson Malkowski each drove in two runs while Ian Hamann scored three.

Momence (2-7, 2-4) had Daulton Mitchell go 1 for 2 with three RBIs. Kingston Wood was 2 for 3 with a walk, an RBI and a run.

Rich Township 14, Kankakee 5: Jaden Villafuerte was 1 for 3 with two RBIs and a run as the Kays (4-15, 2-7 Southland) fell on the road. Johnny Short and Bryce Arceneaux each had an RBI and scored a run.

Westmont 11, Peotone 1 (5 inn.): The Blue Devils (2-13) took a road loss Thursday. Lincoln Tierney and Cole Peppers each went 1 for 2, with Tierney having an RBI and Peppers scoring a run.

Track and field

Plano Field of Dreams Invite: Coal City’s boys team took first (112.5 points) while the girls (94) finished second, just three points behind the host Reapers.

For the boys, Parker Jacovec took first in both the 110-meter hurdles (15.96 s) and long jump (6.21 m). Along with Ryland Clements, Alexander Collins and Alexander Duran, he also helped the Coalers take first in the 4x100 relay (44.40 s). Charlie Pfeifer won the 300-meter hurdles (42.96).

On the girls side, Evelyn Wills took first place in the high jump (1.5 m) and Madelyn Castle was first in the 300-meter hurdles (48.89 s).

Girls soccer

Manteno 4, Streator 0: On the road, the Panthers (6-6, 1-2) got back to .500 on the year. No individual stats were available.

Lisle 6, Coal City 0: Claire Mohler had 17 saves for the host Coalers (1-11-2, 1-4 ICE).

Boys volleyball

Bradley-Bourbonnais d. Trinity 25-13, 25-11: The visiting Boilermakers (4-12) downed the Eagles (0-4) for their second straight win and third in the last five games. No individual stats were immediately available for either team.

Girls water polo

Bradley-Bourbonnais 9, Lincoln-Way West 8 (3OT): No individual stats were available for the visiting Boilermakers (4-5, 3-3 SWSC) in their dramatic victory.