BBCHS softball wins in extras; Bishop McNamara’s Joslynn Dole homers, Ks 7: Wednesday’s Daily Journal roundup

Softball

Bradley-Bourbonnais 5, Sandburg 4 (8 inn.): The Boilermakers (15-4, 4-3 SouthWest Suburban) rallied for three two-out runs in the top of the eighth and held on in the bottom half to win their fourth straight SWSC game. Run-scoring singles from Sophia Darling and Shannon Lee got the scoring started in the eighth and Darling scored what ended up being the game-winner on an error.

Lydia Hammond worked the first seven innings, striking out nine, before getting pulled after two straight runners reached to start the bottom of the eighth. Abbie Hofbauer got two outs, allowed a two-run single and induced a popout to end the game. Lee and Avery Moutrey each had three hits and scored a run, with Lee also having an RBI. Hammond was 1 for 3 with an RBI double.

Bishop McNamara 8, Marian Central 1: Two days after taking their first conference loss in nearly three years, the Fightin’ Irish (8-4, 5-1 Chicagoland Christian) bounced back with a win thanks an all-around effort from Joslynn Dole. She allowed just three hits and had seven strikeouts in seven innings and belted a two-run home run, her seventh of the season. Sophia Piggush had an inside-the-park home run and drove in three runs while Rhaya DePaolo was 2 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs.

Kankakee 17, Rich Township 1 (3 inn.): The Kays (5-2, 5-2 Southland Athletic) put up 17 runs against the Raptors for the second straight day. Kaleah Jackson was 3 for 3 with a triple, a double, three RBIs and two runs and Mikaylah Santoyo was 3 for 3 with a double, two RBIs and three runs. Tay’La Tooles had three RBIs and two runs while Adleigh Cunningham had five strikeouts and just two hits allowed in three innings.

Beecher 1, Illiana Christian (Ind.) 0: Facing one of their biggest tests of the season against one of the top teams in Indiana, the visiting Bobcats (14-0) held on for a win behind a four-hitter from Taylor Norkus. She had 10 strikeouts and just one walk. MaKenna Albert reached on a fielder’s choice in the fourth and scored on a single from Allie Johnson for the game’s lone run.

Iroquois West 12, St. Thomas More 11 (8 inn.): After rallying for four runs in the seventh to tie the game, the host Raiders (6-8) got a walk-off single from Amelia Scharp in the bottom of the eighth. Scharp was 2 for 3 with three RBIs and two runs and Kyla Dewitt was 3 for 5 with two RBIs and three runs. Cameron Bork was 2 for 4 with four RBIs and a run while Tessa Pankey was 3 for 4 with two runs.

Manteno 11, Clifton Central 0 (5 inn.): Maddy Delya struck out five and allowed just two hits as the Panthers (12-3) bounced back from a pair of losses to start the week. Aubrie Goudreau was 3 for 4 with a double, four RBIs and three runs while Savannah Watkins was 4 for 4 two RBIs and a run. Alyssa Singleton had was 2 for 3 with a walk, two steals and three runs out of the leadoff spot.

For the Comets (3-12), Keira Donnelly was 2 for 2 as the only Central player to reach base.

Milford/Cissna Park 15, Hoopeston 0 (4 inn.): The host Bearcats (8-4, 3-1 Vermilion Valley) set a new season high in runs to win for the third time in four games. Addison Lucht was 2 for 3 with a home run, a double, five RBIs and two runs Madisyn Laffoon was 3 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and a run. Ellie Schwartz allowed just one hit in four innings while recording a pair of strikeouts.

St. Anne 8, Illinois Lutheran 7: The visiting Cardinals (1-9) broke into the win column for the first time in a nonconference game against a River Valley Conference opponent. Tessa DeYoung had 12 strikeouts in seven innings with only two of her seven runs allowed being earned. She was also 2 for 3 with a double, an RBI and two runs while Alexis Hedges was 2 for 4 with a triple, an RBI and two runs.

Baseball

Beecher 6, Reed-Custer 4: The visiting Bobcats (10-7) stayed hot to pick up their fourth win in a row. Santino Imhof was 2 for 4 with a triple, three RBIs and two runs Noah Hanson was 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs. Easton Lane had eight strikeouts in 8⅔ innings, allowing four hits and one earned run, while Nicholas Fox had three strikeouts in 2⅓ shutout relief innings.

Jagger Garcia worked three scoreless innings for the Comets (5-11). Dhane Debelak and Christian Mounts each had two hits and Thomas Emery scored two runs.

Clifton Central 6, Milford 2: Brayden Meents threw seven strong innings for the host Comets (10-4), striking out nine and not allowing a run until the seventh. Derek Meier was 3 for 4 with two doubles, two RBIs and three runs and Mayson Mitchell was 2 for 2 with two doubles, a walk, an RBI and two runs.

Gage Mann was 1 for 3 with two RBIs for the Bearcats (9-6) while Aiden Bell and Isaac Schaumburg each scored a run.

Watseka 16, Grant Park 2 (5 inn.): Seth Dirks and Hunter Wolfe each drove in three runs to lead the Warriors (5-9) to a road win. Andrew Yates and Payton Schaumburg had two RBIs apiece while Austin Morris was 1 for 2 with a walk, a hit-by-pitch and three runs. Ethan Essington allowed five hits in five innings with three strikeouts.

The Dragons (4-8) had Oliver Malkowski drive in Dean Malkowski and Brody Litton with a third-inning single.

Rich Township 5, Kankakee 2: Bryce Arceneaux and Elijah Santoyo each doubles and scored a run as the Kays (4-14, 2-6 SAC) took a home loss. Arceneaux also had two strikeouts in 1 ⅔ relief innings.

Dwight 10, Iroquois West 7: Landen Kraft drove in three runs and Julian Melgoza drove in two, but the Raiders (6-8) fell at home. Brody Mueller was 2 for 3 with two runs out of the leadoff spot.

Girls soccer

Sandburg 4, Bradley-Bourbonnais 0: No individual stats were immediately available for the Boilermakers (6-7-1, 0-2 SWSC) from a home loss.