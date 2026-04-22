Herscher’s Gianni Jaime scores 100th goal, Tigers softball wins in extras: Tuesday’s Daily Journal roundup

Girls soccer

Herscher 7, Coal City 0: Gianni Jaime surpassed 100 career goals in a home win for the Tigers (13-2, 4-0 ICE). She finished with three goals on the day while Sophie Venckauskas added two and Gianna High and London Schneider each chipped in one.

No individual stats were immediately available for the Coalers (1-10-2, 1-3).

Timothy Christian 8, Bishop McNamara 0: No individual stats were immediately available for the Fightin’ Irish (1-6) from their road loss.

Softball

Herscher 7, Coal City 6 (9 inn.): An RBI double from Lexi Crawford in the top of the ninth finished off a comeback win for the Tigers (6-13, 3-5 Illinois Central Eight), who trailed 6-2 through four. Anna Lesage worked all nine innings, allowing 14 hits but just four in the final five innings. Crawford was 3 for 5 with two RBIs and Keira Ahramovich was 2 for 5 with two RBIs and two runs.

Khloe Picard, Masyn Kuder and Calleigh Hamilton each had three hits for the Coalers (13-10, 5-3), with Picard and Kuder each driving in a run and Hamilton scoring two runs.

Kankakee 17, Rich Township 0 (3 inn.): The Kays (4-3, 4-2 Southland Athletic) needed just three hits to score in double figures for the fifth time, being hit by 11 pitches while taking four walks and taking advantage of six errors. Adleigh Cunningham allowed just three hits while striking out four. Every player in the lineup scored a run, with KaLeah Jackson scoring three and also hitting a double.

Beecher 16, Illinois Lutheran 0 (4 inn.): Carmela Irwin struck out eight in three perfect innings and Allie Johnson struck out the side in the fourth to combine for a four-inning perfect game and give the host Bobcats a big win in the first game of a doubleheader. The Bobcats had just six hits as a team, aided by nine walks and eight errors, with Grace Wuest and Mia Chavez each driving in two runs.

Beecher 16, Illinois Lutheran 0 (4 inn.): Taylor Norkus struck out 11 of the 13 batters she faced in four no-hit innings as the Bobcats (13-0, 8-0 River Valley) dominated another conference doubleheader. She also went 3 for 3 with a double and three RBIs while Allie Johnson, Carmela Irwin and Maddy Grooms each drove in two runs, with Grooms hitting a home run.

Reed-Custer 4, Peotone 1: Sophia Moyers of the Comets (11-5, 6-2 ICE) and Sophie Klawitter of the Blue Devils (6-9, 1-7) went at it again on the heels of their 11-inning pitchers’ duel on Monday, with the host Comets once again coming out on top. Moyers allowed just four hits and an unearned run while striking out eight. Kamryn Wilkey was 3 for 3 with a double and a run while Caysie Esparza scored twice.

Klawitter allowed five hits and four runs, all unearned, while racking up 11 strikeouts in six innings. Jilian Roark was 1 for 3 with a run while Abigail Christenberry had an RBI.

Grant Park 4, Momence 2: The Dragons (11-0, 6-0 River Valley) played their closest game in nearly a month but held on to stay unbeaten. Cheyenne Hayes allowed just two hits and had 12 strikeouts over seven innings. Adelyn Karstensen had two RBIs while Elise Wallace and Abigail Roberts each scored two runs.

Adyson Wilkinson had 10 strikeouts in six innings for Momence (2-6, 2-5) while allowing five hits. Emma Varnak was 1 for 2 with an RBI double and RBI groundout. Jaylee Kersey scored both runs.

Gardner-South Wilmington 2, St. Anne 1 (5 inn.): Brynn Christensen set the tone with three hitless innings, including eight strikeouts, as the Panthers (12-7, 5-2 RVC) won a low-scoring affair. Lily Eddy was 1 for 2 with two RBIs, with her third-inning single scoring Liv Siano and Leah Olson.

For the Cardinals (0-9, 0-6), Tessa DeYoung allowed six hits in five innings. She also had an RBI groundout that drove in Alexis Hedges, who doubled.

Clifton Central 6, Donovan 5: The Comets (3-11, 2-4 RVC) scored three runs in the top of the seventh to break a 3-3 tie and withstood a two-run rally from the Wildcats (6-4, 4-3) for a conference win. Laney Bussian pitched the final four innings for Central, allowing just two unearned runs. Emily Ponton was 3 for 4 with two RBIs and a run while Chloe Cotter hit a solo home run.

Donovan’s Bailey Henneike drove in two runs and scored another. Laylah Lou Walters and Evelynn Lopez each scored two runs.

Baseball

Coal City 12, Herscher 0 (5 inn.): After a one-run win Monday, the Coalers (13-4, 8-0 ICE) ran away with a home win to stay perfect in conference play. Lance Cuddy had seven strikeouts and allowed just three hits in five innings while also going 2 for 4 with four RBIs and a run. Gavin Berger was 2 for 3 with a two-run home run while Connor Henline and Drake Stewart each drove in two.

The Tigers (15-6, 4-4) got doubles from Gaige Brown and Dylan Bayston and a single from Cam Baker.

Beecher 20, Illinois Lutheran 0 (3 inn.): A 15-run top of the first had the Bobcats (9-7, 4-3 RVC) off and running in their third straight win. Tylet Doran threw three hitless innings with six strikeouts while also going 3 for 4 with an RBI and three runs. Gavin Van Ness, Chasten Clegg, Domenico Camilleri and Ryan Murphy each drove in two runs while Van Ness also scored three times.

Reed-Custer 7, Peotone 6: The host Comets (5-10, 4-4 ICE) stayed hot with their fourth win in five games. Chase Isaac was 2 for 3 with a two-run home run and RBI single while Alejandro Fierro was 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run and Thomas Emery scored three runs. Dhane Debelak pitched the final four innings, allowing two hits and two runs.

The Blue Devils (2-12, 1-7) had Tyler Lietelt go 3 for 4 with an RBI and a run and Kayden Derkacy go 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a run.

Grant Park 8, Momence 2: The Dragons (4-7, 3-3 RVC) won for the fourth time in five games behind a big day from Aiden Overbeek, who was 3 for 4 with a double, three RBIs and a run. Brody Litton was 3 for 4 with two RBIs and a run while Ian Hamann was 2 for 3 with an RBI and a run. Hudson Malkowski struck out three in two hitless innings.

Momence (2-5, 2-3) got an RBI from Evan Sherwood and runs from Sam Fitzgerald, who doubled, and Daulton Mitchell.

Clifton Central 9, Dwight 2 (5 inn.): Mayson Mitchell hit a solo home run and Owen Palmateer had a three-run shot to power the Comets (9-4) to a home win. Graysen Boudreau was 3 for 3 with two RBIs and a run while Derek Meier was 2 for 4 with two doubles and a run. Blake Chandler struck out seven and allowed just three hits in five innings.

Cissna Park 14, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 13: The Timberwolves (2-6) held on late to snap a six-game losing streak. Ayden Schaffer was 1 for 1 with three walks, two RBIs and three runs while Wyatt Marcott was 1 for 4 with three RBIs and a walk. Jream Renteria drove in two runs while Seth Walder, Joah Henrichs and Jace Comstock each scored two.

Track and field

Dwight Tony Thorsen Invite: Bishop McNamara finished second on the boys side (87 points) and third on the girls side (63), the highest finishes of the area teams at the Tony Thorsen Invite.

Individually on the girls side, Bishop McNamara’s Jaide Burse, Dylan Pallissard, Trinitee Thompson and Jersey Slone won both the 4x100 relay (51.33 s) and 4x200 relay (1:50.16) while Slone also won the long jump (1.67 m).

Wilmington’s McKenna Val Tilburg swept the 100 meters (12.71 s), 200 meters (26.39 s), 100-meter hurdles (15.61 s) and 300-meter hurdles (45.45 s) while Iroquois West had Phylicity Leonard win the shot put (10.77 m) and Audrey Griffin win the high jump (1.57 m).

Beecher’s Rachel Imig, Maeve McDermott, Lanaya Kellum and Madison Smith took first in the 4x800 relay (10:56.05).

For the boys, Bishop McNamara’s 4x200 relay team of Rhys Landsmann, Christian Williams, Micah Lee and Malachi Lee took first (1:33.76). The Fightin’ Irish had seven second-place finishes.

Wilmington’s Hunter Kaitschuck took first in the 110-meter hurdles (15.45 s). Momence had Michael Tincher win the 400 meters (42.07 s) and its mixed 4x100 relay team of Viviana Pitts, Mackenzie Irwin, Corday Watkins and Cayden Billadeau take first (56.48 s).

Girls tri at Lockport: Bradley-Bourbonnais had the team of Nevaeh Brown, Sophia Branderberg, Malayah Rahman and Niyah Crockett take first in the 4x100 relay (50.58 s) in a meet against Lockport and Lincoln-Way West. Kelsi Bade also took first in the discus (30.22 m).