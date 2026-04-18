Beecher baseball hangs on at Milford, Herscher wallops Prairie Central: Saturday’s Daily Journal roundup

Baseball

Beecher 14, Milford 13: At Milford, the Bobcats (7-7) withstood a three-run Bearcat bottom of the seventh. Chase Maher was 4 for 5 with a double, two RBIs and four runs. Santino Imhoff also went 4 for 5 and drove in three. Easton Lane smacked a two-run home run and earned the win over a pair of relief innings.

Aiden Bell went 3 for 4 and scored a pair of runs for the Bearcats (8-4). Maddoz Muehling had a pair of hits, runs and RBIs apiece. Coy Lucht and Aiden Frerichs each had two hits, with Lucht scoring twice and Frerichs driving in a pair.

Herscher 17, Prairie Central 3 (5 inn.): The host Tigers (15-4) racked up 20 hits and scored 13 runs in the first two innings to win their seventh straight. Gaige Brown, Tanner Jones, Cooper Meredith and Connor Sharper each had three hits.

Brown drove in three and scored three times. Jones drove in three and scored a pair. Meredith doubled, drove in a pair and scored. Sharper doubled twice, drove in a pair and scored.

Brown also earned the win, allowing three earned runs on four hits, a walk and five strikeouts in four innings. Sharper fanned a pair in a perfect fifth.

Normal Community 19, Bradley-Bourbonnais 9: The host Boilermakers (4-10) led 7-1 after two innings, but a mammoth 10-run Ironmen fourth proved to be the difference.

Cody Youngblood went 2 for 4 with a homer and two RBIs. Keaton Allison doubled twice, scored twice and drove in a run. Jace Boudreau was 2 for 4 with a double, four RBIs and two runs.

Coal City 14, Bloom 2 (5 inn.): At home, the Coalers (11-4) were fueled by a nine-run second. Donnie Ladas tripled twice and drove in three. Gavin Berger was 2 for 3 with a double, two runs and two RBIs. Drake Stewart was 2 for 3 with two runs and an RBI.

Ben Watson allowed two earned runs on two hits, a walk and five strikeouts in a complete game.

Softball

Coal City 8, Joliet West 6: At home, the Coalers (8-6) fought off a five-run seventh from Joliet West. Masyn Kuder allowed an earned run on three hits, four walks and five strikeouts over six innings in the circle. At the plate, she was 2 for 3 with a double, three RBIs and two runs.

Khloe Picard and Addison Harvey each added a pair of hits. Harvey doubled and drove in a pair, while Picard scored and drove in a pair.

Girls soccer

Coaler Shootout: Both Peotone and host Coal City were defeated by Kaneland on Saturday, the Blue Devils by a 5-1 score and the Coalers by a 4-1 tally. The Blue Devils (6-2) then blanked the Coalers (1-8-2) 3-0. No stats were available for either team.

Boys tennis

Plainfield South quad: In a pair of matches at Plainfield Saturday, the Coal City went a combined 9-1 with a 5-0 win over Aurora Central Catholic and a 4-1 win over host Plainfield South.

Martin Ramirez and Troy Larson were both 2-0 in singles action, while Devon McVey and Aidan Meester went 2-0 in doubles. Scott Mannering was 2-0 in doubles action too, one match with Brady Noffsinger and one with Hayden Kennell. Tanner Shain and McKale Perino were 1-1 in doubles.