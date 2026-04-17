Ride4Life Cancer Run ends 25-year legacy with final event June 6

Ride4Life Cancer Run, a beloved annual motorcycle event, will hold its final ride on Friday, June 6, 2026, at the Manteno Sportsmen’s Club after 25 years of supporting cancer research and patient care.

Since its founding in 2001, Ride4Life has united thousands of motorcyclists, survivors, families, and supporters in the fight against cancer. The event has raised vital funds for the American Cancer Society and local cancer initiatives through registration fees, auctions, raffles, and community donations.

Ride4Life final ride flier (Photo Provided By Ride4Life Manteno)

“As we approach this final ride, we reflect with immense gratitude on the lives touched, the hope inspired, and the difference made possible by our partners,” organizers said. “We humbly ask for your support one last time to help ensure this legacy ride ends on a powerful note.”

The event is seeking sponsorships and donations for the final gathering. All contributions will honor the spirit of Ride4Life and support those affected by cancer. Sponsors will be recognized as final-year partners.

For more information or to sponsor the event, contact the Ride4Life team at nkmanteno@gmail.com or 815-370-8144.