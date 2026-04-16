Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office arrests Watseka man for murder

A 22-year-old Watseka man has been charged with killing his one-month-old son.

Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office said Jason L. Ruiz was charged with first-degree murder and aggravated battery in connection with the death of his son, Jace.

On April 10, Watseka Fire and EMS were dispatched to a residence in the 1600 block of Blue Bell Bend Road in rural Watseka regarding a three-week-old baby not breathing.

The baby was transported to Iroquois Memorial Hospital and later to Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago.

The baby was pronounced dead Monday.

Ruiz was taken into custody in Chicago on Thursday with the assistance of the U.S. Marshal Great Lakes Task Force.

The investigation remains active.

Out of respect for the ongoing legal proceedings and the victim’s family, no additional information will be released at this time, police said.