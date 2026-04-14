Pop’s Italian Beef, Dunkin’ set for Bradley

In an attempt to capitalize on the lure of the Bradley youth baseball/softball complex and the pending waterpark, a pair of restaurants are set for construction within the village.

One establishment is a well known entity, Dunkin’, and the other, Pop’s Italian Beef, headquartered in suburban Palos Heights, will share a soon-to-be-constructed 5,300-square-foot building immediately south of Buffalo Wild Wings in the Bradley Commons Shopping Center.

The shopping complex is anchored by the Kohl’s, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Walmart.

At a cost of $5.5 million, Ken Daley, of the Frankfort area, will operate the Dunkin’, having already been in the area with the two Dunkin’ locations in Bourbonnais, and Ed Daley, who is Ken’s brother, along with business partner, Frankie Radochonski, of Palos Heights, will operate Pop’s.

There are 17 Pop’s in Illinois.

Ed Daley and Radochonski co-own sites in Romeoville, Joliet and Shorewood.

The site will include two drive-thru lanes, but dine-in service will also be offered, Ken and Ed noted after Monday’s Bradley Village Board meeting.

The $5.5 million development cost includes the $1.2-million purchase of the approximate 1-acre parcel.

At Monday’s meeting, trustees unanimously approved the Bradley Planning & Zoning Board’s zoning variance for the site.

Between the two locations, the owners will employ about 40 people. The exact times of operation are still being finalized. The two men said it is hoped PSI Construction of Kankakee could begin in July and the site be open by spring 2027.

Both men cited Bradley’s 315 Sports Park development opened in 2025 and the pending $90-million Mattel Wonder Indoor Waterpark, immediately southeast of the Northfield Square mall property as key reasons for seeking development within Bradley.

Ken Daley, who has operated the two Bourbonnais Dunkin’ sites for about 15 years, said he had been keeping his eyes open for a Bradley site for the past five to seven years.

“We want to be involved with the baseball project and the waterpark. That’s what tipped the scales for us,” he said. He said the distance from his Bourbonnais stores will allow them to be unaffected by this third location.

“Baseball fields are meant for Dunkin’,” he said. “They are very family oriented.”

The exterior will be brick.

In addition to Bourbonnais, there are Dunkin’ sites in Kankakee and Manteno within Kankakee County.

Ed Daley said the price for the land and construction is justified based on the projected return on investment.

“We’ve been trying to get into Bradley and what better place to be than near the baseball fields,” he said.

He noted the Buffalo Wild Wings is a top producing location for that company and the reason behind it is simple. Business for the entire area has increased since the 127-acre, 12-diamond youth baseball site opened.

“If you are going here, this is the spot to be,” he said.

Culver’s restaurant recently opened a second location in the Bradley-Bourbonnais area and the sports parks was cited as a factor.

The general location is home to numerous dining options.