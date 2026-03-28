Bradley-Bourbonnais softball, boys volleyball win, Wilmington softball unloads: Friday’s Daily Journal roundup

Softball

Bradley-Bourbonnais 7, Baylor (Tenn.) 4 (5 inn.): The Boilermakers (7-1) completed their sweep through the Southern Warrior Classic in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, winning their fourth straight game there Friday. Leila Middlebrook was 1 for 1 with a two-run home run and two walks while Lydia Hammond was 2 for 2 with a double and three RBIs. Hammond had five strikeouts in 4 ⅓ innings and allowed four runs, two of which were earned, before Abbie Hofbauer retired the only two batters she faced to end the game.

Wilmington 17, Dwight 0 (4 inn.): The Wildcats (2-3) set the tone with eight runs in the first inning of Friday’s road win. Taylor Stefancic was 2 for 3 with five RBIs and two runs and Nina Egizio was 2 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs. Keeley Walsh was 2 for 3 with a walk and Molly Southall was 1 for 1 with three walks, with each scoring three runs. Taryn Gilbert allowed three hits in four innings.

Boys volleyball

Bradley-Bourbonnais d. Richards 25-23, 25-22: The Boilermakers (1-2) took part in the Homewood-Flossmoor Invite and picked up their first win of the season Friday. No individual stats were immediately available.

Thursday

Softball

Bradley-Bourbonnais 6, Coffee County Central (Tenn.) 0: Abbie Hofbauer did a little of everything in the first of two games for the Boilermakers (5-1) in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. She allowed just two hits over seven innings to go with nine strikeouts while also going 2 for 3 with a home run and two runs scored. Shannon Lee was 1 for 2 with two walks, five stolen bases and two runs while Kylie Stanek was 1 for 2 with an RBI and a run.

Bradley-Bourbonnais 4, Floyd Central (Ind.) 0: Lydia Hammond tossed a three-hit shutout for the Boilermakers (6-1), striking out 12 batters without a walk. She was also 3 for 4 at the plate with a run scored. Alayna Sykes and Abbie Hofbauer each went 2 for 4 with an RBI apiece while Shannon Lee, Kylie Stanek and Leila Middlebrook all scored a run.