Bourbonnais’ Sean Curbow lived his life by walking with faith

Sean Curbow, 35, served as Pastor of Operations at Kankakee First Church of the Nazarene. Curbow died March 18 following an accident while working in the church’s sanctuary. (Provided by Kankakee First Church of the Nazarene)

Sean Curbow’s journey on Earth may have lasted just 35 years, but his presence will last a lifetime to all he touched, whether for 30 minutes or 30 years.

Curbow was the Pastor of Operations at Kankakee First Church of the Nazarene.

He was working in the church’s sanctuary March 18 when the manlift he was on toppled. He fell about 35 feet and landed in the church pews. He later died at Riverside Medical Center.

During his funeral service on Monday, over the course of two hours, there were memories, stories and observations about Curbow being a faithful, good servant as his life was celebrated in that same sanctuary.

A celebration of life service was held on Monday, March 23, 2026, at Kankakee First Church of the Nazarene for the late pastor Sean Curbow. (Provided by Kankakee First Church of the Nazarene)

Those who attended or watched the church’s live stream on its website learned that even though gravely injured, Sean continued serving others.

His wife, Gabrielle “Gigi”, shared a story from the last people to be with him, the people who tended to him.

“Our families were informed of some of the things that are very on brand and nothing short of ‘Sean-isms,’” she said.

“As the emergency responders were working to free you, you were telling them which tools would be best to use for the lift and the pews. Like he would, like that’s a ‘Sean-ism.’ And during your transfer to the hospital, you were praying for and with the EMTs.

“Even what would become your final moments, you were still ministering to those who were [working] to save your life.”

Gigi continued, “When you were ready to feel the warm embrace of Jesus’ open arms, we were told that you had said, ‘I am at peace.’”

The couple had been married 12 years.

Sean Curbow, left, and his wife, Gabrielle “Gigi”, pose for a photo together. (Provided by Kankakee First Church of the Nazarene)

“The past few years, we joked about how you would have to leave this world before me because I was strong enough to handle it and you wouldn’t know how to live without me,” Gigi said.

She noted he was always true to his word, even though she wished he hadn’t been in this case.

“This is the one promise I wish you would not have kept, especially this soon. We were supposed to be 85, not 35. We had another 50 years.”

An ONU bond

The couple met as freshmen at Olivet Nazarene University. What started as a friendship grew to dating in 2011.

In 2012, Curbow interned with Pastor Mike Justice at Georgetown Church of the Nazarene in Georgetown, Kentucky.

Justice was the youth and teaching pastor at Real Life Community Church of the Nazarene in Portage, Indiana. It was Curbow’s grandmother’s church, which he, his three siblings and mother began attending as Curbow grew up.

Justice and his family lived near a lake in Kentucky. They owned a pontoon boat.

After long days, Justice said they spent time on that boat relaxing and fishing.

“Sean and I would be at work all day doing stuff and our enjoyment was we would come home and we would jump on the pontoon boat and go fishing.”

Fishing was somewhat easy, Justice said. He explained it was almost like the large mouth bass would jump onto the pontoon.

For almost everyone catching fish was simple. But not for Curbow. The bass didn’t seem to care for his fishing line.

“I’m serious,” Justice said. “He didn’t catch a fish that whole year. That whole summer, he sat on the back of that boat. You know why?”

Justice explained. “Because he kept texting this girl named Gigi. I’m like, ‘Sean, we’re fishing.’ He goes, ‘I’m catching.’ I’m like, oh, that is so good. Such a Sean. [Gigi] you were the catch of his life.”

Sean Curbow and his wife, Gabrielle “Gigi”, pose for a photo together on a trip to Greece. (Provided by Kankakee First Church of the Nazarene)

After returning from the internship, he popped the question in 2012 as only he could.

“When Sean proposed, he proposed with a ring pop. Gigi said yes and then he pulled out a ring and she said yes again,” Kankakee First Church of the Nazarene Senior Adult Pastor Cindi Schimmelpfennig shared when she talked about Curbow.

Visitation service stranger

Schimmelpfennig talked about meeting a man at Sunday’s visitation service.

The man had come to the church to do some work.

The man did not remember Curbow’s name. He had only met him one time for 30 minutes. He had come to the church to repair something and the two met.

Online he saw Curbow’s obituary. He recognized Curbow’s picture.

“He had to come pay his respects because of the 30-minute encounter that he once had with Sean Curbow,” Schimmelpfennig said.

Four threads

In remembering Curbow, Schimmelpfennig talked about the four ‘threads’ she found woven together with people sharing their stories with her or online regarding Curbow.

He encouraged people. He was good-hearted. He was a servant. He was impactful.

“I’ve been listening to the stories from the teenagers, and every time the teens tell a story ... so many times when the teens told a story in the last few days, they would always say this, ‘and Sean said, and Sean said,’ and so this morning, I was thinking, what would Sean say right now?” Schimmelpfennig asked.

“I realized he would not say, ‘Live like me.’ He would not say, ‘Love like me.’ He would not say, ‘Serve like me.’”

Instead, she said, he would say, be like Jesus. Serve and love. Be good. Be intentional, like Jesus.

That was the message he would have wanted to leave. For Curbow, no one was outside of his circle and all had value and importance.

Sean Curbow, right, helps with cleanup following the March 10 tornado that devastated parts of Kankakee County. (Provided by Kankakee First Church of the Nazarene)

‘My pleasure’

Those who knew Curbow said when people thanked him, he responded, “My pleasure.”

He said that out of pure joy, Justice noted.

Justice explained Curbow saw being in charge of facilities as a way to minister.

“He saw it as a ministry. Taking out trash, ministry. Setting up tables and chairs, ministry. Fixing broken things, ministry. Painting rooms, ministry. And he always had true fun serving. He made it fun.”

Justice said his son-in-law had the honor of helping Curbow set up chairs one day.

“And he’s like, ‘I’m setting up chairs.’ And Sean’s like, ‘Yes, isn’t it great? People are gonna be in here taking care of them. And God’s gonna meet with them.’ Ministry.”

Curbow served with inner joy that can only be found in God.

Kyle Eastman became best friends 23 years ago with Curbow. They had been through much together.

Eastman called Curbow his brother. “It was that rare special relationship that only comes along once in a lifetime.”

He was best man at Curbow’s wedding. Curbow was the best man at his.

“His family is my family. The hardest and worst moments we’ve ever had, we’ve done them together, the highest of highs and the lowest of lows. And for 23 years, we’ve built this bond of love, of trust and faith and brotherhood.”

Sean Curbow serves as the officiant for a wedding. (Provided by Kankakee First Church of the Nazarene)

Eric Curbow, Curbow’s younger brother, said one of his favorite things about him was how much energy he put into trying to be the best possible version of himself.

“He realized his faults and he utilized them like tools to grow and change into the man we all know. Sean had always been known for being stubborn,” Eric Curbow said.

“As he grew, he used that stubbornness to be better, to always try to be the best possible version of himself for everyone around him. He developed a tenderness with others, embracing the idea of vulnerability, expressing unadulterated love, respect and admiration with anyone he met.

“Sean had grown to be so unflinchingly authentic that he couldn’t hold back his beauty.”

Eric Curbow ended his remarks: “I know a part of me – a huge integral part of me – is missing and I’ll never get it back. But I know it’s missing from my family too. I will look to them to see the pieces of Sean that he left behind in all of us.

“To see his face, to hear his voice, to feel his touch, and to argue with because it’s fun. I love you so much, Sean, and I’m so, so mad at you for leaving us. But I’m also so grateful for the impact you’ve made in this world.”