$1B in Kankakee County storm damage?

Debris is piled on the curb near damaged homes along NW Circle Drive in Bradley on March 26, 2026, following the March 10 storms that passed through Kankakee County. (Tiffany Blanchette)

The new roof and mechanicals completed on the Bradley administrative center will be in need of a do-over thanks to the March 10 hail storm.

Bradley Mayor Mike Watson noted a substantial portion of the $3.5-million overhaul of Lil’s Park will be in need of repairs or replacement.

An inspection regarding damages to the Northfield Square mall took place midweek and Watson is bracing for what the report may yield.

From police vehicle to fire equipment to code enforcement cars, the damages completed within Bradley thanks to the massive hail storm are only part the overall total of damages within the village.

Damaged cars are parked and covered West Brookmont Boulevard in Bradley on March 26, 2026, following the March 10 storms that passed through Kankakee County. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Watson said more than 60% of the village was struck by massive hail stones which means total damages within this community will be many millions.

But when all of the Kankakee County damages are eventually compiled, Watson said that number will begin with a “B” rather than an “M.”

“I think we could be looking at $1 billion of damages,” he said this week. “It doesn’t take much to rack up $100 million with storm damages.”

And with significant sections in and around Bradley, Kankakee and Aroma Township being slammed with tornadoes, hail or both, most of the region faces a long, difficult road to recovery.

Regarding a billion-dollar figure, Kankakee County Board Chairman Matthew Alexander-Hildebrand, who is heading up much of the storm data collection, said he has not heard a figure like that as yet.

“It certainly will be in the hundreds of millions,” he said adding he could not speculate on a $1 billion figure.

“One billion is a lot of money,” Alexander-Hildebrand said. He said when the damage figure ultimately is determined, it will be shared.

The mayor said he toured some sections of Aroma Township. He noted for as much damage as took place in Bradley, the situation could have been far worse.

Regarding Bradley, the mayor noted hail impacted not only residential properties, but commercial and industrial. He estimated two-thirds of the 7-square-mile village was impacted by hail stones which in many instances were at least the size of a baseball.

Solar panels are damaged on a home along West Brookmont Boulevard in Bradley on March 26, 2026, following the March 10 storms that passed through Kankakee County. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Watson said much of the damage took place south of North Street to the southern border where the village and Kankakee merge.

He also noted damages were also in the eastern and northeastern sections including subdivisions such as Hunter’s Run and Cap Estates.

The rain was so intense at times, he said, Broadway Street looked like a river and with large splashes coming from plummeting hail.

He said public works crews are still picking up piles of tree branches.

“We are hitting it hard. This is a big project,” he said. Watson said fortunately the bulk of the large trees decorating the village survived.

Roofs, house siding and vehicles were not as fortunate.

He estimated more than 1,000 houses and business locations sustained damages. He was asked how many vehicles were damaged by hail? He said he couldn’t even offer a guess.

Debris is piled on the curb near a home with hail damage on NW Circle Drive in Bradley on March 26, 2026, following the March 10 storms that passed through Kankakee County. (Tiffany Blanchette)

In a moment of pride, Watson noted the village offices never closed down. Bradley Village Administrator Craig Anderson also noted the 315 Sports Park, opened in 2025, dodged damages.

The day following the storm, village employees were taking phone calls.

The only way to get through these harsh times, he said, is to show up for work and provide as much help as possible.

As to what size of an insurance settlement the village could be in line for, the mayor said it’s rather soon to answer such a question, but he said it will most likely be in the millions.

“The damages are extensive. We were hit hard,” Watson said.

Anderson, however, said buildings and vehicles can be fixed. The village is blessed to not experience any loss of life due to the storm.

“Property is one thing. Injuries is another,” he said.

Like other communities, the village is spreading the word for residents to be extremely thorough when dealing with contractors seeking to fix homes or businesses.

Anderson noted while many out-of-the-area contractors are here to help, there are others who may not be so dedicated.

The village said the public should be skeptical when approached by unsolicited contractors requesting to repair damages.

Anderson noted about 140 permits have been issued to solicitors. He also noted solicitors are not contractors, meaning people should not be signing documents with them.