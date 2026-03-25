Work continues on Kankakee River exhibit at Exploration Station in Bradley

A rendering shows the concept for the Kankakee River Underwater Experience exhibit created by Mixdesign for Bourbonnais Township Park District's Exploration Station at Perry Farm Park. (Provided by Bourbonnais Township Park District)

Work continues on the next new exhibit to Exploration Station at Perry Farm Park in Bradley.

Bourbonnais Township Park District Commissioners received an update during Monday’s board meeting.

An unused room in Exploration Station is being transformed into a hands-on exhibit dealing with the Kankakee River.

Perry Farm Park is located along the Kankakee River.

The new room is slated to open in late 2026.

Executive Director Mike O’Shea is working with Wacky World Studios on the $450,000 project. Wacky World Studios is located in Oldsmar, Florida.

The money for the project is coming from the district’s capital budget fund.

The commissioners are using the district’s master plan as a guide to update and add to the Exploration Station

“Wacky World, the vendor who is assisting with the final layout, will be on site April 7 for measurements and walk through. Wacky World is still working on mural design,” O’Shea said.

Wacky World designed Exploration Station’s Storybook Forest room.

Last June, the district opened that room. It replaced the iconic castle that had been at Exploration Station for decades.

The Storybook Room project cost $300,000, with half coming from the park district and the other half coming from a state tourism grant from the Illinois Department of Economic and Community Opportunity.

O’Shea said district employees are working on a small project in another back room.

Commissioners approved Monday spending $16,928 on that project.