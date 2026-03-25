Will County officials investigate human bones found in field in Mokena

The Will County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday they are searching an area in Mokena after a human skull was found in a field near Oakwood and Townline Tuesday.

Will County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations, Crime Scene Investigation and Will County EMA Search and Rescue were conducting the search, Will County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Deputies were called to Oakwood and Townline area about 12:30 p.m., Tuesday for possible human remains found.

Land surveyors working in a field found what appeared to be a human skull. During a search, deputies located additional bones scattered throughout the field.

The bones that have been recovered have been turned over to the Will County Coroner’s Office for processing and data checking of missing persons cases.

Individuals with tips can call 815-727-8575 or submit information anonymously through Crimestoppers of Will County at crimestoppersofwillcounty.org/submit-a-tip/.