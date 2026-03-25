Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   Election   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
Daily Journal

Will County officials investigate human bones found in field in Mokena

Will County Sheriff's Office, 16911 W. Laraway Road, Joliet.

Will County Sheriff's Office, 16911 W. Laraway Road, Joliet. (Shaw Local News Network)

By Jeff Bonty

The Will County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday they are searching an area in Mokena after a human skull was found in a field near Oakwood and Townline Tuesday.

Will County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations, Crime Scene Investigation and Will County EMA Search and Rescue were conducting the search, Will County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Deputies were called to Oakwood and Townline area about 12:30 p.m., Tuesday for possible human remains found.

Land surveyors working in a field found what appeared to be a human skull. During a search, deputies located additional bones scattered throughout the field.

The bones that have been recovered have been turned over to the Will County Coroner’s Office for processing and data checking of missing persons cases.

Individuals with tips can call 815-727-8575 or submit information anonymously through Crimestoppers of Will County at crimestoppersofwillcounty.org/submit-a-tip/.

KankakeeLocal NewsNewsWill CountyMokenaPoliceBreakingShaw Local Front Headlines
Jeff Bonty

Jeff Bonty

Jeff Bonty has been a reporter with the Daily Journal for 38 years, splitting his time in sports and now news. He is a native of Indiana.