Nash Brubaker homers twice in Herscher win; McNamara and BBCHS fall by a run: Saturday’s Daily Journal roundup

Baseball

Herscher 5, Crete-Monee 2: Nash Brubaker smashed a pair of home runs, including a solo shot that wound up being the go-ahead run in the third, for the visiting Tigers (3-1). Gaige Brown twirled a solid five innings, allowing two earned runs on a hit and five strikeouts over five innings before Connor Sharper fanned three in two two-hit relief innings for the save.

Brubaker finished with a 3-for-4 day and scored three times. Carson singled, doubled and scored.

Minooka 3, Bishop McNamara 2: At Minooka, the Fightin’ Irish (0-1) quickly rebounded from a 2-0 first-inning hole with a run apiece in the top of the second and third innings, but the Indians matched that run in the bottom of the third in a pitchers’ duel.

Callaghan O’Connor allowed three unearned runs on three hits, a walk and a strikeout over four innings, as the Indians took advantage of three Irish errors. O’Connor added a single and scored, while Coen Demack was 3 for 3 with a run. Gavin Jones was 2 for 3 and allowed a hit in a pair of scoreless relief innings.

Reavis 1, Bradley-Bourbonnais 0: At the Metro East Lutheran Kickoff Classic in Edwardsville, Liam Martin threw 5 ⅓ innings of one-hit, four-strikeout ball, but an unearned run in the fifth doomed the Boilermakers (0-4). Eric Rainbolt, Jace Boudreau, Andrew Kubal and Jackson Cieslik each had hits for the Boilers.

Beecher 5, Lisle 1: At home, the Bobcats (2-0) scored three first-inning runs and never looked back. Nicholas Fox allowed an unearned run on a hit and five strikeouts over three innings before giving way to Gavin Van Ness (three no-hit innings, eight strikeouts) and Easton Lane (one no-hit inning, two strikeouts).

Van Ness also drove in a pair on a first-inning single. Domenico Camilleri and Santino Imhof each had RBI hits, Camilleri’s a double.

St. Patrick 5, Coal City 3 (8 inn.): At home, the Coalers (1-1) scored all three of their runs in the second inning and held that lead through six, but the Shamrocks rallied with three in the seventh to tie and two in the extra frame to prevail.

Kellen Forsythe threw four shutout innings, striking out five and allowing three hits. Connor Henline allowed five runs (four earned) on three hits and three walks in four innings.

Ethan Olson had a two-run double, and Carter Nicholson had an RBI single. Ben Watson singled and scored.

Praire Central 13, Clifton Central 0 (5 inn.): At home, the Comets were held to two hits, singles from Mayson Mitchell and Grayson Boudreau.

Softball

Beecher 18, Joliet West 0 (3 inn.): At Joliet, Taylor Norkus threw a three-inning perfect game and struck out five. The Bobcats (2-0) scored at least four runs in every inning, including nine in the first.

Makenzie Johnson was 4 for 4 with three runs and three RBIs from the leadoff spot. Liliana Irwin was 2 for 3 with a triple, a double, three RBIs and a run. Carmela Irwin was 3 for 3 with five RBIs and three runs.

Manteno 12, Shepard 8: In a slugfest, the visiting Panthers (2-1) emerged behind a 3-for-5 day from Savanna Watkins that included two triples, five RBIs and two runs. Ginny Kvasnicka singled, doubled, scored three runs and scored twice. Alyssa Singleton and Sophie Peterson each had two hits.

Mia Shedwill allowed eight runs (seven earned) on seven hits and a pair of punchouts in 4 ⅔ innings. Maddy Delya struck out three in 2 ⅓ no-hit relief innings.

Lexington/Ridgeview 13, Herscher 2 (5 inn.): A nine-run fifth inning from the Mustangs helped them down the visiting Tigers (1-1). Anna Lesage doubled twice and drove in a run. Keira Ahramovich singled and scored, and Rylie Hartman doubled.

Lily Tucek allowed 13 earned runs on 19 hits and a strikeout over 4 ⅔ innings.

Coal City 7, Serena 4: In the first game of a doubleheader at Serena, the Coalers scored the game’s first seven runs. Addison Harvey was 3 for 4 with a double and three RBIs. Khloe Picard was 2 for 3 with two triples, three runs and an RBI. Masyn Kuder went 2 for 3 with a double, two RBIs and a run. Leah Jensen and Rese Symons each had two hits.

Kuder allowed three runs (one earned) on two hits and seven strikeouts in five innings. Ava Mills allowed an unearned run on a hit over two relief innings.

Coal City 16, Serena 5: The Coalers (4-1) scored the sweep by bouncing back from an early 2-0 hole with at least three runs in the third, fourth, five and seventh innings. Picard was 3 for 5 with three runs and RBIs apiece. Harvey was 3 for 5 with a triple, two runs and two RBIs. Jensen tripled, drove in a pair and scored twice. Mackenna Stewart was 2 for 4 with a double, three RBIs and a run.

Kuder allowed two earned runs on three hits in two innings before giving way to Kenslee Bauldauf, who allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits in five innings of relief.

Donovan 8, Hoopeston 7: On the road, the Wildcats (1-1) held on for their first win. Laylah Lou Walters went 2 for 4 with a triple, two runs and two RBIs. Bailey Henneike and Chloe Ponton each went 2 for 4, with Henneike scoring once and Ponton twice.

Walters threw a complete game and allowed seven runs (two earned) on six hits while fanning 14.

Girls soccer

Herscher 9, Momence 0: The Tigers opened the season with a pair of shutout wins at home Saturday, beginning with Momence. Gianni Jaime had a hat trick. Leia Haubner and Sophie Venckauskas each scored twice, while Gianna High and London Schneider added a goal apiece. Addie Wilkins had her first of two shutouts.

No stats were available for Momence (0-1).

Herscher 5, St. Edward 0: High had a hat trick in the Tigers’ (2-0) nightcap. Venckauskas and Laney Mohler each scored.