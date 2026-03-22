Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office celebrates 119 interns through volunteer program

The Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office has welcomed and mentored 119 interns since launching its volunteer internship program in December 2016. The milestone reflects the office’s commitment to fostering opportunity for young adults and shaping the next generation of professionals.

The program has attracted interns from diverse backgrounds. Of the 119 participants, 35.5% identified as African-American, 48.4% as Caucasian, 14.3% as Hispanic, and 1.7% from other backgrounds. In terms of gender, 66.4% were female and 33.6% male, demonstrating strong engagement among emerging women leaders.

Interns have come from a variety of educational institutions, including 50 from Olivet Nazarene University, 21 from Kankakee Community College and other regional community colleges, and 12 from local high schools. The program has also attracted students from universities and law schools across the country, including Penn State, Ball State University, University of Denver, Northwestern University, North Dakota State University, and Williams College.

These interns have gained hands-on experience across multiple areas of the office, including the Community Division, Traffic Division, Criminal Prosecutions Bureau, Civil Division, Juvenile Division, and Victim & Witness Services Division. Through their assignments, they have assisted with research, case preparation, and outreach efforts while contributing to the office’s day-to-day work. The experience provides interns with a well-rounded understanding of public service and the legal process.

“Our internship program has always been about more than just gaining experience — it’s about mentorship, meaningful engagement, and creating real opportunities to serve,” State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said in a news release. “Their energy and perspectives have strengthened our ability to connect with the public and deliver results. We’re proud to see so many of our former interns carry that experience forward into careers in law, public safety, social services, ministry, non-profit leadership, agriculture and agribusiness, animal welfare, and other fields where they continue to make a difference.”

Rowe added that the program is helping build a stronger, more engaged community by preparing students for successful futures. The office continues to accept applications for its internship program. For more information or to apply, visit www.k3sao.com/interns