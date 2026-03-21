2025-26 Daily Journal All-Area girls basketball team

First team

Addison Lucht (Photo Submitted by Anthony Videka)

Addison Lucht, Cissna Park, sr., G: Lucht wrapped her stellar career by earning her fourth career IBCA All-State selection and was a first-team pick for the second straight season. She also surpassed 2,000 career points and became the program’s all-time leader in both points and steals, while ranking in the top five in most other categories. She averaged 19 points, 4.9 steals, four rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. The Timberwolves went 110-23 in her career and won four regionals, two sectionals and finished third at state in 2025.

Alyssa Wollenzien (Photo Submitted by Shelby Zwolinski)

Alyssa Wollenzien, Reed-Custer, jr., G: After emerging as the Comets’ leading scorer her sophomore season, Wollenzien took another lead in her junior campaign. She averaged 19.7 points, 6.8 rebounds and five steals per game, leading the team in all three categories. She also led the team with seven double-doubles on the season. She earned her second career All-Illinois Central Eight Conference honor and was IBCA Class 2A All-State special mention. She surpassed 1,000 career points, ending the season at 1,072.

Christa Holohan (Photo Submitted by Barry Bauer)

Christa Holohan, Watseka/Milford, sr., G: A first-team selection to both the All-Vermilion Valley Conference and All-Iroquois County teams, Holohan also was an IBCA Class 2A All-State special mention pick. She helped anchor a defense that allowed an average of 38.4 points per game while leading the team with 18 points per game and 6.1 rebounds per game. She also averaged two assists and 2.1 steals per game. Holohan finished her high school career with 1,088 points and a 105-23 record. She also helped the Warriors secure three regional titles and two trips to the Sweet 16.

Ava Johnson (Photo Submitted by Kurt Weigt)

Ava Johnson, Kankakee, jr., F/C: An IBCA Class 3A All-State special mention selection and All-Southland Athletic Conference pick for the second straight season, Johnson helped lead the Kays to their second 20-win season in three years. She averaged a career high 18.5 points per game, shooting 57% from the field. Johnson surpassed 1,000 career points on Dec. 26 and reached 1,248 by season’s end, and scored a career-high 41 points against Thornwood on Dec. 11, six shy of the program single-game record. She also averaged seven rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game.

Maddie Gesky (Photo Submitted by Justin Emerson)

Maddie Gesky, Manteno, jr., C: The Panthers set the school record for wins in a season with 27 and reached the sectional championship for the second time in school history with Gesky leading the charge. She set program records for both single-season and career points (507 season, 1,235 career), rebounds (417, 1,136) and blocks (87, 210). She posted 20 double-doubles on the season, now sitting at 53 and counting for her career, and a triple-double. Gesky averaged 15.4 points, 12.6 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game and was an IBCA Class 2A All-State third-team pick. She also is the Daily Journal 2025-26 Girls Basketball Player of the Year.

Second team

Malea Harrison, Kankakee, jr., G

Amelia Scharp, Iroquois West, sr., G

Emily Horath, Manteno, sr., F

Lauryn Hamrick, Cissna Park, sr., F

Trinitee Thompson, Bishop McNamara, jr., F/C

Third team

Abby Bonilla, Bradley-Bourbonnais, jr., G

Sami Liaromatis, Wilmington, jr., G

Alexis Prisock, Clifton Central, soph., G

Leia Haubner, Herscher, jr., G/F

Maddie Simms, Gardner-South Wilmington, sr., F

Special mention

Gianna Bonomo, Beecher; Eliana Isom, Bishop McNamara; Hailey Jackson, Bishop McNamara; Josie Neukomm, Cissna Park; Riley Walker, Coal City; Zoey Baldridge, Grace Christian; Taylor Panozzo, Grant Park; Pippa Dunnill, Herscher; Phyli Leonard, Iroquois West; London Stroud, Kankakee; Lila Prindeville, Manteno; Kami Muehling, Watseka/Milford; Keeley Walsh, Wilmington

Honorable mention

Madison Smith, Beecher; Jaide Burse, Bishop McNamara; Kaneyce Davis, Bishop McNamara; Nat Coday, Bradley-Bourbonnais; Eriannah Martinez, Clifton Central; Sydney Larson, Coal City; Sophie Duis, Cissna Park; Alexis Hedges, Donovan/St. Anne; A’Miracle Johnson, Momence; Peyton Bisping, Peotone; Payton Pape, Peotone; Morgan Toler, Reed-Custer; Noelle Schroeder, Watseka/Milford