Storm cleanup around Kankakee County: What to know, and what to avoid

An aerial view of the storm damage near Strasma Drive and Lowe Road in Aroma Park on Wednesday, March 11, 2026. (Scott Anderson)

As Aroma Park, Southern Kankakee and the rest of Kankakee County continue its cleanup, there are many important things people need to keep in mind to protect their health and their wallet.

Many people around the area have seen major property damage due to fallen tree limbs.

The University of Illinois Extension provides this explanation:

“After the storm, it’s a bit trickier; you need to prioritize your safety first and foremost,” said Nancy Kuhajda, an Illinois Extension Educator. “Once you are safe, make good choices. For example, many people think they can remove fallen tree limbs on their own. However, downed branches are often larger than they appear and can pose a life-threatening risk when on or near power lines. When power lines are not in play, you still need appropriate tools and the knowledge to use those tools safely, and you may need to hire a tree care professional to assess or handle the damage. If you’ve never used a chainsaw, you probably shouldn’t learn in a disaster situation or on a large tree limb in your backyard.”

The Kankakee County Emergency Management Agency warned Wednesday that all cleanup crews assisting with recovery efforts need to exercise extreme caution.

“Debris fields may conceal sharp objects, exposed nails, broken glass and other dangerous materials,” reads the news release. “All personnel are strongly encouraged to always wear proper personal protective equipment, including gloves, safety eyewear, hard hats, and sturdy, closed-toe footwear to reduce the risk of injury.”

Heavy machinery and power tools, like the aforementioned chainsaw, shouldn’t be used without proper training and experience. Instead, the Illinois Extension urges those cleaning up to hire tree care professionals.

Those who are using power tools should always remember to inspect tools before using them, remain aware of their surroundings, and maintain a safe distance from other workers. The emergency management agency urges workers work in teams and maintain clear communication at all times.

It also said cleanup personnel need to make sure someone is aware of their location at all times, and that person should also have a good idea of how long the task will take.

“Conditions in disaster zones can change rapidly, and having a point of contact is critical in the event of an emergency,” reads the news release. “Stay alert for shifting debris, unstable ground, downed powerlines, and other unseen hazards.”

Avoiding fraud

Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis warned residents earlier this week to be careful when signing any contract regarding roofing, siding, and window repairs.

Curtis said residents should verify that contractors have registered with the city’s Code Enforcement Office. As of this week, only two out-of-the-area contractors have registered with the city. Contractors aren’t unwelcome, Curtis said, but there is a large volume of home and business repairs needed, and there’s a concern that non-local contractors could leave people with unfinished and substandard work.

Any Kankakee resident with concerns can call the mayor’s office at 815-933-0500.

Contractors must fill out a $100 solicitor’s application with the city, and they are charged $500 per solicitor working on their behalf. The city also completes background checks on the solicitors.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul also has a web page on home repair fraud at https://illinoisattorneygeneral.gov/consumer-protection/home-repair/. Here is the advice provided: