Kankakee to light up Juneteenth and July 4th sky

Red and green fireworks light up the sky at the conclusion of the 2024 Juneteenth Freedom Festival at Pioneer Park in Kankakee.

While Kankakee residents have been looking skyward this past week regarding pending disaster, they can look in the same direction this summer for something far more pleasant.

At a cost of $55,500 with Mad Bomber Fireworks Production, of LaPorte, Ind., the Kankakee City Council once again hired the same provider they have hired since 2021 to provide firework displays.

Before the discussion, Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis said, “It’s snowing out, so think about fireworks.”

The Kankakee Juneteenth firework display will be the evening of June 20 in Pioneer Park. The cost of the June 20 show is $10,500, up $2,000 from the 2025 cost.

For the 250th anniversary of the nation’s independence, the city committed to a $45,000 cost, up $3,000 from 2025.

The June 20 show will be about 10 minutes. The Independence Day display set off along the Kankakee River between the Kankakee Boat Club and Kankakee Community College will be approximately 20 minutes.

Curtis said there was an option for a larger end-of-show display, but the cost of about $15,000 proved to be a little more than he wanted to spend.

The expense was approved by a 12-0 vote. Alderwoman Lenora Noble, D-7, abstained from the vote.