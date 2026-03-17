Polls open until 7 p.m. for primary election in Kankakee County

Primary voter turnout was light Tuesday morning in Kankakee County.

As of 10 a.m. Kankakee County Clerk Dan Hendrickson said 1,411 voters had cast ballots.

Polling places are open until 7 p.m.

There are no local contested primary races.

Voters still have to pick candidates for the U.S. Senate, replacing current Sen. Dick Durbin, who is retiring.

Democratic candidates include the U.S. Rep. for District 2, Robin Kelly, U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi and Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton.

There are six candidates running for the GOP spot on the ballot.

The field for Democratic candidates to replace Kelly in the District 2 seat includes 11 candidates. The lone Republican running is Michael Scott Noak.

Gov. JB Pritzker is running for a fourth term.

Republicans running for governor are Darren Bailey, who ran against Pritzker four years ago; Ted Dabrowski; James Mendrick; and Rick Heidner.

Locally, Rep. Jackie Haas (R-Bourbonnais) is running to continue representing the 79th district.

Current Kankakee County officeholders running for re-election are Dan Henrickson (clerk), Mike Downey (sheriff) and Nick Africano (treasurer).

Democrat Brian D. Vaughn is running unopposed for clerk.