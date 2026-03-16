Waldron Road in Aroma Park area temporarily closed Monday

Downed power lines partially block Waldron Road in Aroma Park on March 11, 2026 following a March 10 tornado that passed through Kankakee County. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Kankakee County officials said they have temporarily shut down Waldron Road in the Aroma Park area from 1500S Road to Old Waldron Road.

The roadway is anticipated to be closed until 3 p.m. Monday.

Waldron Road closure March 16, 2026 (Provided By Kankakee County Sheriff's Office)

This is to aid utility workers in continuing to clean up and repair utilities in the area, officials said in a news release.

The roadway will be accessible for homeowners in the area, as well as emergency workers and other essential travel, according to the release.

For additional updates regarding storm recovery efforts, monitor the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Office social media, according to the release.