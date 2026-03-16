Waldron Road in Aroma Park area temporarily closed Monday

Kankakee County officials said they have temporarily shut down Waldron Road in the Aroma Park area from 1500S Road to Old Waldron Road.
The roadway is anticipated to be closed until 3 p.m. Monday.
This is to aid utility workers in continuing to clean up and repair utilities in the area, officials said in a news release.
The roadway will be accessible for homeowners in the area, as well as emergency workers and other essential travel, according to the release.
For additional updates regarding storm recovery efforts, monitor the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Office social media, according to the release.