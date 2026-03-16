Riverside Heart Ball raises record $815,000 for mental health expansion

Riverside Healthcare raised a record $815,000 at its biennial Heart Ball gala on Saturday, March 7, at the Tinley Park Convention Center. The funds will support the expansion of Riverside Healthcare’s Inpatient Behavioral Health Unit, a project addressing the growing need for mental health services in the area.

Phil Kambic, President and CEO of Riverside Healthcare, addresses guests during the 2026 Riverside Heart Ball. (Photo Provided By Riverside Healthcare)

The event, themed “Roaring Riverside,” drew 1,300 attendees for an evening of dining, dancing, and fundraising.

Two sponsors made history by each contributing $50,000 — the first time the Heart Ball has offered a Diamond Sponsor level at that amount.

The first Diamond Sponsor was a combined gift from Dr. Juan Jimenez, a neurosurgeon who contributed $25,000 personally, along with Dr. Didi Omiyi, an orthopedic surgeon, and Drs. Saud Ahmed and Shamit Desai, interventional radiologists from Gotham Medical.

The second Diamond Sponsor was Midwestern University, Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine, Riverside’s teaching hospital partner.

During the program, Riverside President and CEO Phil Kambic presented the Good Heart Award to Jeff and Kim Bennett and Ron McColly for their generosity to Riverside and the community.

“As a community hospital and not-for-profit, mission-driven organization, we’re always looking for people who really give time, talent, and treasure,” Kambic said. “Jeff, Kim, and Ron embody the very meaning of the Good Heart Award.”

The Inpatient Behavioral Health Unit is currently under construction on the second floor of Riverside Medical Center.

The 2026 Riverside Heart Ball Committee, whose leadership and support helped bring this year’s event to life, is pictured at the annual gala. Pictured are (back row, left to right) Jennifer Bustos, Gina Cordes, Annie Mitchell, Matt McBurnie, Riverside Vice President of Public Relations and Communication, and Anya Baron; (front row, left to right) Dr. Linda Mitchell, Jamie Freedlund, Nicole Gavin, 2026 Heart Ball Chair, Nicole Burgess, and Sarah Hemenover. (Photo Provided By Riverside Healthcare)

For more information about the Heart Ball and to view the complete sponsor list, riversidehealthcare.org/heartball. To learn more about the Riverside Healthcare Foundation or to donate, visit riversidehealthcare.org/foundation.