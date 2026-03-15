Bishop McNamara schools return to in-person learning Monday

A bus has a broken window and contractors work to repair damage to Bishop McNamara Catholic School's Kankakee site on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, following a Tuesday evening storm. (Stephanie Markham)

Bishop McNamara Catholic School in Bradley and Bourbonnais will be back to in-person learning on Monday, with the Kankakee location moving back to in-person learning on Tuesday due to storm damage.

The Kankakee site took extensive damage during the tornado and severe storm last Tuesday, which led to the decision to close the schools the rest of the week.

SERVPRO of Champaign/Urbana and PSI Construction have both been at the Kankakee building working and assessing the structure, according to a Friday Facebook post. At this time, the school said, there are no concerns from either the engineers or SERVPRo.

The school said in the post that the road ahead of them is long, and the replacements to the roof, windows, floor, buses, HVAC and exterior facilities will take time, but the building will eventually be back to as good as new.