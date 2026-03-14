2026 Daily Journal All-Area wrestling team

Coal City’s Aidan Kenney works on the leg of Vandalia’s Dillon Hinton in the 1A 157 pound class at the IHSA wrestling finals in Champaign in February 2026. (Alex T. Paschal)

Kian Bramer (Submitted by Dawn Akerman)

Kian Bramer, Bishop McNamara, senior, 285: Bramer wrapped his high school career as an IHSA Class 1A state qualifier. He placed third at the Chicagoland Christian Conference Meet, was a runner-up at regionals, and placed fourth at sectionals. He finished with a 23-22 record.

Sophia Domont (Submitted by Micky Spiwak)

Sophia Domont, Bradley-Bourbonnais, junior, 140 (girls): Domont was a qualifier for the IHSA Girls State Finals. She won an All-City title and placed first in the 15-team Rantoul Tournament. She earned fourth-place finishes at both regionals and sectionals.

Kayden Roach (Submitted by Micky Spiwak)

Kayden Roach, Bradley-Bourbonnais, junior, 175: A class 3A state qualifier, Roach wrestled to a 38-12 record this season. He won an All-City title and earned all-conference honors with his third-place finish at the SouthWest Suburban Conference Tournament. He was a regional runner-up and placed fourth at sectionals.

Payton Temple (Courtesy of Travis Williams)

Payton Temple, Clifton Central, junior, 170 (girls): The area’s lone individual state champion, Temple became the first girls wrestler to win a state title in program history. It was her third career state medal, following a sixth-place finish as a freshman and a second-place finish last year. She went 40-0 on the season to win both regionals and sectionals and is the Daily Journal’s Girls Wrestler of the Year.

Brock Finch (Photo Submitted by Brad Boresi)

Brock Finch, Coal City, senior, 175: Finch was one of three Coalers to finish in second place at the Class 1A State Finals. A regional, sectional and Illinois Central Eight Conference champion, he finished with a 43-3 record to help the Coalers to a 40-0 team record and dual team state title. His final career win total sits at 157.

Mason Garner (Photo Submitted by Brad Boresi)

Mason Garner, Coal City, senior, 165: Garner earned regional, sectional and ICE titles before finishing fourth at the Class 1A State Finals. With a 43-5 record on the season, he helped the Coalers secure the third dual team state title in the last four years. He finishes his varsity career with 136 wins.

Aidan Kenney (Photo Submitted by Brad Boresi)

Aidan Kenney, Coal City, senior, 157: Kenney’s two losses on the season were tied for the fewest in the Coalers’ regular lineup. He finished 49-2 on the year and finished second at the Class 1A State Finals. He won regional, sectional and ICE titles. His final win of the season was the 150th of his career.

Cooper Morris (Photo Submitted by Brad Boresi)

Cooper Morris, Coal City, junior, 132: Morris joined the 100-win club this season, becoming one of eight active Coaler wrestlers to reach that milestone. He won regional and ICE titles, finished second at sectionals, was a Class 1A State qualifier and finished with a 45-7 record to get to 132 career wins.

Luke Munsterman (Photo Submitted by Brad Boresi)

Luke Munsterman, Coal City, senior, 138: After battling through a knee injury at the individual 1A State Finals, where he placed sixth, Munsterman won an OT match a week later to help the Coalers win dual team state. He finished with a 45-7 record, won regional and ICE titles and ended his career with 120 wins.

Owen Peterson (Photo Submitted by Brad Boresi)

Owen Petersen, Coal City, junior, 126: A 47-7 record on the season got Peterson over the 100-win mark to 139 by season’s end. He won regional and ICE titles and was a sectional runner-up. His third-place finish at the Class 1A State Finals gave him his third career state medal.

Cade Poyner (Photo Submitted by Brad Boresi)

Cade Poyner, Coal City, senior 215: One of the Coalers’ team captains this season, Poyner earned his second All-State honor with a career-best second-place finish at state. He also won regional, sectional and ICE titles and finished with a 49-4 record. He ends his career with 151 wins and a school record 114 falls.

Brody Widlowski (Photo Submitted by Brad Boresi)

Brody Widlowski, Coal City, senior, 150: Widlowski became the first wrestler in Coal City history to earn four career medals at both the individual and dual team state finals. He finished third at the Class 1A State Finals after earning regional, sectional and ICE titles. His 41-2 record got him to 142 career wins.

Colton Drinkwine (Photo Submitted by Andrea Brodinski)

Colton Drinkwine, Reed-Custer, sophomore 113: Drinkwine qualified for the Class 1A State Finals for the second season in a row. He also earned sectional and ICE titles for the second straight season and claimed his first career regional crown. He finished with a 35-6 record on the season.

Logan Van Duyne (Photo Submitted by Brian Goff)

Logan Van Duyne, Wilmington, senior, 190: Van Duyne is the Daily Journal’s Boys Wrestler of the Year for the 2025-26 season. He finished with a 41-4 record and made it all the way to the championship match at the Class 1A State Finals, placing second in what was his third straight trip to state. He won regional, sectional and ICE titles as well.

Second team

Cole Kimberlin, Bishop McNamara; Alex Kostecka, Bishop McNamara; Aubrianna Rapier, Bradley-Bourbonnais; Cullen Parks, Bradley-Bourbonnais; Evan Cox, Clifton Central; Josh McCurrie, Clifton Central; Jake Munsterman, Coal City; Payton Vigna, Coal City; Max Christensen, Coal City; Colton Carson, Herscher; Charles Hill, Kankakee; Kendrick Crite, Kankakee; Lucas Hetman, Manteno; Dominic Alaimo, Reed-Custer; Jayden Sanchez, Reed-Custer

Honorable mention

Jayden Cooper, Bradley-Bourbonnais; Zach Hoffner, Bradley-Bourbonnais; Razi Perez, Bradley-Bourbonnais; Blake Arseneau, Bishop McNamara; Evan Johnson, Bishop McNamara; Gavin Roudis, Coal City; Tyson Price, Coal City; Evan Greggain, Coal City; Riley Kuder, Coal City; Jacob Vinardi, Kankakee; Tamira Welch, Kankakee; Annie Bergeron, Peotone; Kennedy Mort, Peotone; Cole Harris, Reed-Custer; Madysen Meyer, Reed-Custer