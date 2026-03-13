The show must go on: Kankakee Valley Theatre Association moves youth show ‘Footloose’ to BBCHS

The cast of the Kankakee Valley Theatre Association's "Footloose" performing a scene from the play. (Photo provided by the Kankakee Valley Theatre Association)

The Kankakee Valley Theatre Association has had a change of plans this weekend.

No longer able to use the Lincoln Cultural Center due to storm damage, its youth performance of “Footloose” will take place at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School, 700 W. North St., Bradley.

The dates and times have changed, too. Shows will now be at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday and at 3 p.m. on Sunday.

In the aftermath of Tuesday’s storms, the kids learned of a new location, got a quick rehearsal in, and performed Thursday morning in a school show.

Courtney Stephens, the KVTA president, said the kids are just awesome; they’ve adjusted on the fly and persevered in extremely difficult circumstances.

Director Rhonda Stenzinger said there were a lot of tears shed, but she wanted nothing more than to encourage the kids. Some of the cast members and staff lost their homes in the tornado.

“We don’t want to take anything more away from them,” Stenzinger said.

The kids will be performing the stage adaptation of “Footloose” created by Dean Pitchford and Walter Bobbie, which is based on the hit 1984 movie.

The cast of the Kankakee Valley Theatre Association's performance of "Footloose", which begins Saturday with shows at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. It also has an additional show on Sunday at 3 p.m. (Photo provided by the Kankakee Valley Theatre Association)

Stenzinger said the kids had to adjust their choreography and learn the play in a brand new environment in just a few days. They went from the bells and whistles of the Lincoln Community Center to the auditorium at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School.

The kids were practicing at the Lincoln Community Center when the storm hit.

“It was tech night,” Stenzinger said. “We were having costumes, makeup and everything, and pictures. So, we were all ready, we got up on our bridge, which we couldn’t bring (to BBCHS), and the photographer got two quick snapshots.”

Then everyone’s phone went off and they scrambled down to the basement. There, they huddled and had snacks, and that’s when the phone calls from the KTVA Board and Stephens, and parents, all started coming in.

“We didn’t get into BBCHS until 8 p.m. to practice on Wednesday,” Stenzinger said.

But still, the kids practiced and practiced, and adjusted their performance to the new stage in time for their Thursday morning performance.

“They have been fantastic once we were here,” Stenzinger said. “And we’re, and they’re all excited that they can still do the show.”

The cast includes Hunter Lockhart, who plays Ren McCormack and Olivia Zwirkoski, who plays Ariel Moore. Kyren McElroy plays Reverend Shaw Moore, and Ella Nitschke plays Vi Moore. It also includes Sophia Sherrill as Ethel McCormack, Liam Lohrbach as Willard Hewitt, Alli Webb as Rusty, Anna Poole as Wendy Jo, Lauryn Balk as Urleen, Austin Lyle as Chuck Cranston, Olivia Douglas as Lulu Warnicker, Aidan Troendle as Wes Warnicker, Armando Figueroa as Lyle, Aryan Kashyap as Travis, Brady Perzee as Jeter, Carter Shule as Bickle, Kaliph Whitlow as Garvin, Katelynn McBurnie as Cowgirl Bonnie, Brady Perzee as Cowboy Bob, Finn Schmidt as Cowboy Jude, Aryan Kashyap as Cowboy Chet, and Anneliese Troendle as Cowgirl Laura. Other performers include Kane Rushing, Simone Copiskey, Teagan Tomblin, Kaliph Whitlow, Kinley Collins, Gracyn Allen, Zoey Christensen, Odelia Kirkpatrick, Katelynn McBurnie, Brooklynn McGill, Amelia Nugent, Sophie Powell, June Rader, Lily Spear, Layla Birkey, Stevie Martin, and Brynlee Shoufler.