Kankakee County officials: We are continuing search efforts

An aerial view of the storm damage near Strasma Drive and Lowe Road in Aroma Park on Wednesday, March 11, 2026. (Scott Anderson)

Kankakee County officials said in a news release Friday that search and rescue efforts have and will continue in the area damaged by Tuesday’s storms.

The release comes a day after a man’s body was located in his storm-damaged home in Aroma Park.

Workers in the area of Oakwood Drive located the body of 65-year-old Maurice R. Norington.

Following an autopsy Friday, preliminary indications suggest Norington sustained fatal injuries as a result of the storm, a Kankakee County Sheriff’s Office said in the release.

Teams continue to search the area with a 3-tiered approach, where Kankakee County first responders are partnering with neighboring counties and resources in the area, according to the release.

The 3-tiered approach involves specialized K9 dogs, Specialized UAS/Drones, as well as Search and Rescue teams on the ground, according to the release.

It is important to note that the high winds have hampered initial efforts with the drones and dogs (due to scent issues). Weather remains paramount in these search and rescue efforts for the safety of everyone involved, according to the release.

However, when capable, these teams will be in the area referencing databases and speaking with family/neighbors/friends and emphasizing their search based on high-targeted areas (i.e. trees on houses, homes with missing rooftops, etc.), according to the release.

“I want to ensure the community-at-large that the dedicated men and women involved in this incident are some of the most dedicated and professional people I have ever met,” Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey said in the release.

“Our first responders live and reside here and have also been impacted, as almost all of them have friends and family who live in the damaged areas themselves. However, we will remain in the area until each and every person is completely accounted for.”