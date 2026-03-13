Grace Christian Academy hub for tornado help, supplies

Supplies are organized for pickup at Grace Christian Academy on Thursday, March 12, 2026, following the EF-3 tornado that tore through Kankakee County on March 10. The school, which is on the outskirts of Aroma Township along Waldron Road, canceled classes in order to become a supply and meal hub for those impacted by the storm. (Tiffany Blanchette/Tiffany Blanchette)

When disaster strikes, the helpers are never far behind.

Grace Christian Academy is one place helpers are gathering in the aftermath of the EF-3 intensity tornado and severe storms that ripped through Kankakee and Aroma Township Tuesday evening.

The school at 2499 Waldron Road in Kankakee is serving as a drop-off location for Kankakee County tornado relief.

School is closed at least through Friday while the community at large assesses damage and begins cleanup, but the campus was bustling with activity Thursday as volunteers organized and distributed supplies to residents in need.

Pastor Chad Dalton said some of the items in demand are tarps, large plastic storage bins, toilet paper, non-perishable food items, trash bags and cleaning supplies, such as Windex and Clorox wipes.

“The tarps are going like crazy,” Dalton noted. “People are covering not only their homes, but their cars.”

Baby food, baby wipes and diapers in all sizes are also needed.

The site has bottled water in abundance, but donations of gallon water jugs are needed, as residents without running water can use them to flush the toilet.

“This isn’t everything that they need,” Dalton said. “We’re working on meeting the immediate needs.”

A few babysitters are also on-site to help watch children.

Lauri DeYoung, a Grace Christian secretary, was helping to sort supplies at the school Thursday.

A tear formed in DeYoung’s eye when recalling her drive to the school early that morning.

“The houses that I’ve driven past for years are gone,” she said. “It’s devastating.”

DeYoung lives in rural St. Anne, and though her home lost power for about 24 hours, she is grateful there wasn’t damage.

“People are coming together, and it’s amazing to be able to help,” she said.

Lauri DeYoung, school secretary, helps organize donated supplies at Grace Christian Academy on Thursday, March 12, 2026, following the EF-3 tornado that tore through Kankakee County on March 10. The school, which is on the outskirts of Aroma Township along Waldron Road, canceled classes in order to become a supply and meal hub for those impacted by the storm. (Tiffany Blanchette/Tiffany Blanchette)

Jared Harris, of Kankakee, gathered supplies for his aunt, whose Aroma Park home was “completely devastated,” and who has been staying in a hotel since the night of the storms.

Fortunately, his aunt was able to take shelter in her basement.

She is physically fine, but her property is not.

“The only thing they recovered was some pictures from the front living room,” Harris said.

His aunt’s home took extensive damage; cars were totaled, and her garage is gone, along with an entire row of pine trees.

“I’m just keeping everybody in my prayers, personally,” Harris said. “I know the whole town was affected. Everybody should lend a helping hand when need be. I’m just trying to be that extra hand right now.”

Grace Christian Assistant Principal Andrea Trivino was helping to coordinate donation drop-offs and assist community members in collecting items.

“Our heart is to serve and be the hands and feet of Jesus in our everyday school operations,” she said.

Grace had several school families that lost their homes, she said.

School staff and administrators went out Wednesday to help those families retrieve the things they could from their homes.

“We’re just grateful how the community has stepped in,” Trivino said. “I mean, this wall of water and groceries and diapers, it’s just amazing to see.”

Trivino’s own home was still without power or running water Thursday, but it was undamaged.

“It helps take the heaviness away when I take the focus off of myself and I’m able to help others,” she said. “I have everything I need.”

Craig Calhoun, of Kankakee, came with his wife to pick up various supplies, including blankets and hygiene products.

They also picked up a clear plastic sheet to cover their vehicle’s rear windshield, replacing a sheet that had been difficult to see through.

Their home in the 700 block of Evergreen Avenue had several windows knocked out along with damage to the siding of the home.

In addition, the family’s car took a beating from the hailstorm, with a cracked front windshield, broken rear windshield, and extensive body damage.

“How we got this much damage, as opposed to other cars on the street, I’m not sure,” Calhoun said. “It’s just been really terrible.”

Unfortunately, rental cars are in short supply right now.

When the couple called a local rental car service earlier in the day, they were told there were 1,200 people ahead of them.

“It’s really been hard for us,” Calhoun said. “This [supply pickup] has been a big help right here.”

The Calhouns also picked up a storm survival bag from ComEd, which included things like first aid supplies, hand warmers and sanitizers.

“It’s stuff that we know we should have, but we don’t have it until we need it,” he said.

The school has also been a gathering point for other organizations providing assistance or donations for the community.

Volunteers with Team Rubicon, a veteran-led, national organization that provides disaster relief, met in the school parking lot before heading out to help residents get back into their homes.

Mercy Chefs was slated to provide free, hot meals for first responders at the site Thursday evening.

Visit Grace Christian’s Facebook page for updates about current donation needs and coordination efforts.