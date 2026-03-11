Kankakee Dist. 111 hit with storm damage

Kankakee High School is closed Wednesday, March 11, 2026, and will remain closed the rest of the week in the aftermath of Tuesday's storms. School officials said KHS bore the brunt of the storm damage. (Stephanie Markham)

Kankakee District 111 schools will remain closed through Friday in the aftermath of Tuesday evening’s tornado and severe storm.

Superintendent Teresa Lance said Wednesday that crews were assessing the storm’s damage to the district’s schools.

It appears that Kankakee High School was hit the hardest, Lance said.

There appears to be water damage to almost every classroom in the high school and sections of the Community Center behind the school.

Portions of Kankakee Junior High were also damaged in the storm.

By Wednesday morning, power had been restored to all buildings.

A Kankakee School Board meeting took place in the dark at 7 p.m. Tuesday, as Kankakee Junior High was without power.

There was some roof damage to the Lincoln Cultural Center as well, as water and hail have gotten through to the auditorium. The auditorium is currently off-limits.

The school closures are to allow staff, families, and community members to address immediate needs and begin recovery, according to the district’s announcement.

All schools, programs, transportation services, and childcare services will remain closed for the rest of the week.

Donations sought, meals planned

District 111 will be collecting donations and serving meals for students, families, and community members affected by the storm.

Donations of water, hygiene products, snacks, and non-perishable foods can be dropped off from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and 8 a.m. to noon Thursday and Friday at the back door of Lincoln Cultural Center.

The district will be serving dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Lincoln Cultural Center.

It will also be serving breakfast from 8 to 10 a.m., grab-and-go lunch from 10 a.m. to noon, and dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday at Lincoln Cultural Center.