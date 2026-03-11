Bishop McNamara takes hit during Tuesday storms

A bus has a broken window and contractors work to repair damage to Bishop McNamara Catholic School's Kankakee site on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, following a Tuesday evening storm. (Stephanie Markham)

Bishop McNamara Catholic School’s Kankakee site took extensive damage in Tuesday evening’s tornado and severe storm.

School was closed Wednesday for all Bishop McNamara schools, along with several other Kankakee County schools.

Bishop McNamara also faced minor damage to its Bradley site, while the Bourbonnais site was undamaged.

Bishop McNamara President Kaelyn Bess said the Kankakee school experienced significant hail damage, including 30 broken skylights above the junior high, in the high school gymnasium, and in the high school hallways.

The school had several broken exterior windows as well, along with roof damage.

The broken windows made way for water damage inside the building.

A broken window is patched after suffering hail damage at Bishop McNamara Catholic School's Kankakee site on Wednesday, March 11, 2026. (Stephanie Markham)

Bess said the campus was cleared of students and staff by 3:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Only a couple of maintenance staff remained, and they were able to take shelter inside the school during the storm, she said.

“Everybody was safe, thankfully,” she said.

Bess said she was in contact with the Diocese of Joliet and the school’s insurance company to determine the total cost of the damage.

St. Joseph’s Parish in Bradley had two broken windows.

As of Wednesday morning, Bess had not yet determined when students would return to school.

Contractors work to repair storm damage at Bishop McNamara Catholic School's Kankakee site on Wednesday, March 11, 2026. (Stephanie Markham)

The goal is to get the kids back in school as soon as possible, she said.

“We’re going to continue going through the recovery, and that’s where we’re going to find our hope and our strength,” Bess said. “Our community is super strong, so we’ll keep rebuilding and do the best that we can.”