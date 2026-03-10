Tornado warning issued for Kankakee County, Kankakee, Bradley and Aroma Park included

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for Kankakee County, which will impact Kankakee, Bradley, Aroma Park, St. Anne, and Hopkins Park until 7 p.m.

The National Weather Service identified a thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado that’s moving east at 35 mph near Kankakee at 6:15 p.m.

Flying debris will be dangerous to those without shelter, and mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Roofs, windows, and vehicles will also be damaged, and tree damage is likely.

Residents need to take cover: Move to a basement or interior room on the lower floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. Those outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, need to move to the closest substantial shelter.