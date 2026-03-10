Suspect in killing of Courtney Drysdale in Kankakee County arraigned Monday

The public defender representing Julius Burkes, who is accused of killing Courtney Drysdale last month, was granted a motion for a 90-day speedy trial.

It took place on Monday during Julius E. Burkes’ arraignment before Kankakee County Circuit Judge William Dickenson.

The 47-year-old Burkes is being represented by Kankakee County Assistant Public Defender Jamie Boyd.

The attorneys will be back in court on Tuesday to set a trial date.

Burkes has been charged by the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office with three counts of first-degree murder, armed robbery, a Class X felony, and felon in possession of a firearm, a Class 2 felony.

If convicted of first-degree murder, the sentencing range is 20 to 60 years.

Julius E. Burkes (Provided by Kankakee County Sheriff's Department)

Prosecutors were granted the right to pursue a life sentence if Burkes is convicted.

Burkes is accused of the execution-style killing of the 30-year-old Drysdale as she opened for business at the bar she owned, The Line, on Feb. 2.

According to prosecutors, Burkes shot Drysdale twice in the head.

The bar is located east of Momence on Illinois Route 114 at the Illinois/Indiana state line.