Riverside recognizes DAISY Award winners for 2025

Riverside Healthcare celebrates its 2025 DAISY Award winners. Top row (from left): Macy Kranz, Dominique Yonke, Kristin Siefert, Sharon Gardner; middle row (from left): Taylor Miedona, Tammy Mylcraine, Alanna Glogowski, the Acute Rehab Team; bottom row (from left): Mary Iwen, Carrie O’Connor, Ryan Whitesell, Amy Zarnowski, Ethan LeBeau, Sarah Himes. (Provided by Riverside Healthcare)

When J. Patrick Barnes was sick in the hospital with little to no appetite, there was one thing that piqued his interest: Cinnamon rolls.

His family brought in his request and Barnes was able to eat the sweet treat without getting sick. The next day, he asked that his family bring back more cinnamon rolls – including enough for the nurses who were taking care of him.

After Barnes passed away, his family developed The DAISY Award, which honors nurses around the world for excellence in clinical care. The family also wished that, whenever one smells cinnamon, they think of hardworking nurses.

This is why Riverside Healthcare, whenever it presents a monthly DAISY Award, gives the honoree a box of cinnamon rolls or cupcakes to share with their team.

The DAISY Award – named for Diseases Attacking the Immune System – is presented to a nurse who received a nomination from a patient for their exceptional care. Nominations then have the nurse’s name and any identifying details removed before they are reviewed and selected by a committee.

Each month, Riverside honors one of its many nurses with a surprise ceremony featuring a handmade trophy, a daisy-shaped badge pin and a certificate. Nurses are often surprised to see their teams and loved ones when they arrive to the ceremony.

“These ceremonies are such special moments,” said Riverside Healthcare Chief Nursing Officer and Vice President of Nursing Ellen Bollino. “It’s a privilege to be able to celebrate the hardworking and dedicated nurses we have here at Riverside.”

Because nominations take time to go through the committee, Riverside just held its last DAISY ceremony for 2025. The following nurses were honored with the award in 2025:

· Macy Kranz (Rehab)

· Dominique Yonke (Oncology)

· Kristin Siefert (Emergency)

· Sharon Gardner (Procedural Testing)

· Taylor Miedona (Telemetry)

· Tammy Mylcraine (Labor & Delivery)

· Alanna Glogowski (Labor & Delivery)

· The Acute Rehab Unit team

· Mary Iwen (Mental Health)

· Carrie O’Connor (Oncology)

· Amy Zarnowski, Ryan Whitesell, Ethan LeBeau (Intensive Care Unit)

· Sarah Himes (Oncology)

For more information on the DAISY Foundation, go to daisyfoundation.org.