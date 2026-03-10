National Weather Service issues severe thunderstorm warning for Kankakee

The National Weather Service in Romeoville. (Eric Ginnard)

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Kankakee to expire at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

According to the National Weather Service, the storm is moving east from 9 miles southeast of Dwight at 30 mph. It is expected to produce tennis ball-sized hail and 60 mph winds.

Towns in the storm’s path include Herscher, Clifton, Limestone, Bonfield, Buckingham, Cabery, Kempton, Reddick, Stell, Irwin, and Union Hill.

People and animals should all get indoors, and hail will damage roofs, siding, windows and vehicles.

Wind damage should also be expected.