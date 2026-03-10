Kankakee County schools announce cancellation of sports, after-school activities anticipating severe weather

An upgraded tornado outlook from the Storm Prediction Center for Illinois for March 10, 2026 (National Weather Service National Weather Service)

Many schools around Kankakee County, like Kankakee, Manteno and St Anne, have cancelled after-school activities on Tuesday in anticipation of severe weather.

Kankakee High School has also announced that all practices and games Tuesday afternoon are cancelled.

Herscher Intermediate School announced that the third-grade concert for Tuesday night has been cancelled.

The National Weather Service reported a moderate tornado risk for a stretch of north-central Illinois along Interstate 80 and south, starting at around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Grundy County is among the many counties that are also under a flash flood watch.