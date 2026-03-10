Julius Burkes’ Kankakee County trial set for May 18 in death of Courtney Drysdale

Julius Burkes, who is accused of killing 30-year-old Courtney Drysdale in February, will go on trial May 18.

The date was set during Burkes’ second court date in as many days before Kankakee County Circuit Judge William Dickenson.

Kankakee County Assistant Public Defender Jamie Boyd is representing the 47-year-old Burkes, of Hammond, Indiana.

During Burkes’ arraignment Monday, Boyd asked for and was granted by Dickenson his request for a speedy trial.

Burkes pleaded not guilty Monday.

Burkes has been charged by the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office with three counts of first-degree murder, armed robbery, a Class X felony, and felon in possession of a firearm, a Class 2 felony.

If convicted of first-degree murder, the sentencing range is 20 to 60 years.

Prosecutors were granted the right to pursue a life sentence if Burkes is convicted.

A Kankakee County grand jury indicted Burkes on March 6.

Burkes is accused of the execution-style killing of the 30-year-old Drysdale as she opened for business at the bar she owned, The Line, on Feb. 2.

According to prosecutors, Burkes shot Drysdale twice in the head.

The bar is located east of Momence on Illinois Route 114 at the Illinois/Indiana state line.