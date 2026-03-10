Electrical fire causes $5,000 in damages to Kankakee residence

An electrical fire in the wall Tuesday caused about $5,000 in damage to a residence in the 900 block of South Washington Avenue.

The Kankakee Fire Department said approximately at 5:45 a.m. they responded to a very small structure fire.

Crews were on the scene for about an hour to confirm the fire was extinguished within the walls, the department said.

The cause was ruled electrical in nature—failure of wiring. No residents were displaced, and there were no injuries, the department said.

Kankakee firefighters were assisted by Bourbonnais and Bradley fire departments.