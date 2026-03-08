Riverside Healthcare introduces new OB Hospitalist program

Riverside Healthcare is introducing a new OB Hospitalist program to strengthen patient safety and enhance care for mothers and babies.

According to a Thursday news release, OB hospitalists are doctors who care for patients while they are in the hospital with a focus on labor, delivery and urgent needs that may come up during a hospital stay.

In the past, community physicians balanced busy clinic schedules with being on call at the hospital, according to the news release. By sharing hospital coverage, clinic providers and focus fully on caring for patients in their offices while ensuring steady, expert support in the hospital.

“Introducing an OB Hospitalist Program is an important step forward for both our community and our care teams,” said Kristi Panozzo, Associate Vice President of Riverside Medical Group. “This partnership strengthens the support available to our Women’s Health providers while ensuring our patients continue to receive high-quality, compassionate care at the Family Birthing Center. It’s a win for our team and a win for the families we serve.”

Riverside will finalize details about staffing and scheduling in the coming months, according to the news release.

For more information about Riverside Women’s Health services or the Riverside Family Birthing Center, visit riversidehealthcare.org.