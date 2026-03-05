Governors State hosting documentary showcase

A documentary showcase for "Medaase: A Ghana Public Health Brigade Story" will take place at Governors State University on Friday, March 6. (Provided by Governors State University)

Governors State University will host a documentary showcase of “Medasse: A Ghana Public Health Brigade” to help raise money and awareness of the public service learning faculty and students are leading.

The showcase will take place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 6, at GSU’s Sherman Hall.

Tickets cost $30 and can be purchased online at the Chicago Southland International Film Festival website.

“Medaase: A Ghana Public Health Brigade Story” is at the center of a fundraising reception to support GSU students making a global impact through international service-learning.

Directors Megan Smith and Tiyen Simmons, both creative producers at GSU, will join faculty and students who have contributed to the life-changing work of the Public Health Brigade over the last decade, according to a news release.

The event will include a cocktail reception featuring heavy hors d’oeuvres and special performances by participants in the Public Health Brigade.

Smith and Simmons called the film a joy to produce and share with the Southland Community.

Simmons said that he took the name Medaase (pronounced Meh-dah-see) from the Ghanaian language, Fante, which means thank you.

“This is how we felt returning from our journey and new reality,” Simmons said in the release. “This piece is very important to me, and I’d like to share what I’ve learned with the community.”

Visit csiff.eventive.org for more information.