Bourbonnais trustees get latest totals on snow plowing during 2025-26 season

Village of Bourbonnais main welcome sign (copy) (copy) (Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette)

As we hopefully start transitioning to spring, the Bourbonnais trustees received an update on winter during Monday’s board meeting.

Trustee Randy King presented an update on Public Works’ snow plowing during winter 2025-26.

King is the chairman of the public works committee.

He read from Public Works Director Terry Memenga report.

“In 2025-2026, our salt use rose to 1,829 tons, and our overtime hours went to 1,044, and our miles driven was 9,650 miles,” King said.

“It was probably a more normal winter for this area in Illinois. We had eight weeks of sub-freezing temperatures.”

The Bourbonnais plow patrol has dealt with 18 snow events this season.

In 2024-25, salt use was 1,693 tons during 20 snow events.

Overtime hours was 880 and miles driven was 8,510.

The 2023-24 winter season saw 847 tons of salt used during 11 snow events.

Overtime hours was 510 and miles driven was 4,825.

“While there is still strong potential for snow, we are pleased to see random days of 60-plus degree weather,” Memenga said in his report.