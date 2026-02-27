Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department arrests Aroma Park man for shots fired

Michael C. Setticosi, of Aroma Park, was arrested by the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department Friday on suspicion of discharging a firearm.

In a press release, the sheriff’s department said deputies and officers of Kankakee Police Department responded at approximately 1:30 a.m., Friday to a report of shots fired in the area of Strasma Court in Aroma Park.

As deputies arrived, the release said they heard an additional gunshot.

Deputies deployed a drone and observed the 69-year-old Setticosi attempting to conceal multiple firearms above the porch area near a gutter, the release said.

Setticosi was initially non-compliant with verbal commands and ultimately surrendered without incident, the release said.

At this time, no injuries have been reported, and no property damage has been located, the release said.

Setticosi is currently being held at the Jerome Combs Detention Center pending a detention hearing, the release said.

Setticosi was booked on the following preliminary charges: aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm/occupied building and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, the release said.

“I am proud of the professionalism and restraint demonstrated by our deputies during this incident,” Sheriff Mike Downey said in the release.

“Their quick response, along with the effective deployment of our Unmanned Aircraft System technology, helped bring this situation to a safe resolution without injury. I also want to thank the Kankakee Police Department for their prompt assistance and continued partnership in keeping our communities safe.”