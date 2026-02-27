Shaw Local

Clifton Central’s Payton Temple makes IHSA Girls Wrestling State semifinals: Friday’s Daily Journal roundup

By Mason Schweizer

Girls wrestling

IHSA State Finals: After the first day of the two-day state tournament at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington, Clifton Central junior Payton Temple is the lone area wrestler to have made the semifinals.

Temple, in her third trip to state, is in Saturday morning’s semifinal round after pinning Marist’s Sarah Parker in the first round and Cahokia’s Janylah Holman in the second round on Friday. Her semifinal opponent is O’Fallon’s Kira Thompson.

Bradley-Bourbonnais’ Sophia Domont was eliminated in the 140-pound tournament after pins from Urbana’s Ricky Ivy and Metea Valley’s Alketa Picari.

