Riverside Healthcare opens fifth Immediate Care location in Bourbonnais

Riverside Healthcare opened a new Immediate Care location in Bourbonnais, offering walk-in and scheduled appointments for urgent care and occupational health services.

Located on the first floor of the Orthopedic & Spine Center, at 100 Riverside Drive, the clinic has three exam rooms and offers on-site molecular testing for COVID-19, flu, RSV, and strep, plus X-ray services.

Hours of operation are 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Appointments can be made ahead of time by calling (779) 701-2630 or scheduling on myRiverside MyChart. Walk-in appointments are also available.

“We’re a one-stop shop when patients can’t get into their primary care provider or specialist,” Director of Immediate Care and WorkForce Health Akash Rana said in a news release. “We handle common illnesses and injuries, plus pre-employment physicals, drug screens, and on-the-job injuries. We have walk-in availability and online booking.”

The clinic treats common urgent care needs, including cold and flu, minor injuries, and infections. It also offers school and sports physicals, DOT physicals, and occupational health services."

Riverside Healthcare operates Immediate Care locations in Bradley, Coal City, Kankakee, and Watseka, with occupational health services in Bradley, Coal City, and Watseka.

For more information, visit myrhc.net/immediatecare.