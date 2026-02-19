Bishop McNamara boys hoops scores senior night win, G-SW falls to Dwight: Wednesday’s Daily Journal roundup

Bishop McNamara's Callaghan O'Connor, left, goes for a layup as Lycee Francais de Chicago's Sidy Doumbouya looks to block from behind during a game at Bishop McNamara Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026. (Mason Schweizer)

Boys basketball

Bishop McNamara 92, Lycee Francais de Chicago: On senior night, the host Fightin’ Irish (24-5) got 21 points from Richard Darr, 19 from Karter Krutsinger and 18 from Callaghan O’Connor.

Bishop McNamara will host Newark for its season finale before beginning the IHSA Class 2A Herscher Regional as the top seed, facing either Reed-Custer or Herscher next Wednesday.

Dwight 74, Gardner-South Wilmington 67: At home, the Panthers (16-13) were defeated in Wednesday’s nonconference rivalry matchup despite 25 points and 14 rebounds from Leondre Kemp. Cooper Biros added 19 points. Stanley Buchanan and Reed Millette had seven points apiece.

G-SW visits Serena on Friday before hosting Amboy on Monday in the Class 1A Woodland Regional quarterfinals.