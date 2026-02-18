Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
Daily Journal

Kankakee takes top spot in Class 3A boys basketball poll

Cissna Park girls take 3rd in the last Class 1A poll

Kankakee's Lincoln Williams approaches for a dunk during the Kays' 83-44 victory over Chicago Ag in the 75th Kankakee Holiday Tournament opening round on Friday, Dec. 26, 2025.

Kankakee's Lincoln Williams approaches for a dunk during the Kays' 83-44 victory over Chicago Ag in the 75th Kankakee Holiday Tournament opening round this season. (Tiffany Blanchette)

By Mason Schweizer

After sitting at No. 2 all season long, the Kankakee boys basketball team finally claimed the top spot in the latest Associated Press Class 3A IHSA Basketball Poll that was released Wednesday.

Sitting behind East St. Louis for the entirety of the season, the Kays (25-1) received six first-place votes to the Flyers’ five, and their 112 voting points were just a point ahead.

Anchored by an all-senior starting five that boasts Kankakee all-time scoring leader and four-year starter Lincoln Williams and his 26 points per game, the Kays have won 20 straight games. They also sit at 24th in the Max Preps national rankings.

Their lone loss came to three-time defending state champion DePaul Prep at the Team Rose Shootout at Mount Carmel in December. The Kays finish the regular season at Joliet West Wednesday night and, as the top seed of the Class 3A Geneseo Regional, will face either No. 8 Morris or No. 9 Sterling in next Wednesday’s semifinal.

Cissna Park's Addison Lucht, center, drives through the Clifton Central defense during a game at Cissna Park Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026.

Cissna Park's Addison Lucht, center, drives through the Clifton Central defense during a game at Cissna Park Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026. (Mason Schweizer)

The final girls poll was released Wednesday, where Cissna Park (25-2) received a first-place vote and sits at third in Class 1A. The state’s defending third-place team is also the No. 1 seed in Thursday’s Fieldcrest Regional championship against No. 5 Fieldcrest.

Manteno (25-6), which will face No. 4 Wilmington as the top seed of Thursday’s Seneca Regional championship, received a vote in Class 2A.

Watseka/Milford (25-5) received votes after its season ended with a 58-47 loss to Bismarck-Henning in Monday’s Bismarck-Henning Regional semifinal. Kankakee (19-9) received votes in Class 3A after seeing its season end to Morris 44-32 in Tuesday’s Metamora Regional semifinal.

Boys

Class 4A

RankSchoolTotal PointsPrevious
1.Lisle (Benet Academy) (11) (29-1)1181
2.Chicago (DePaul College Prep) (25-3)1082
3.Chicago (Curie) (1) (24-1)963
4.Gurnee (Warren) (27-2)844
5.Naperville (Neuqua Valley) (28-1)725
6.Palatine (Fremd) (24-2)426
7.Flossmoor (Homewood-F.) (25-3)398
8.Chicago (St. Ignatius College Prep) (26-4)387
9.Chicago (Marist) (25-5)259
10.Bolingbrook (21-7)10NR
(tie)Wilmette (Loyola Academy) (23-6)10NR

Others receiving votes: 11, Palatine (H.S.) 7. 12, Chicago (St. Patrick) 7. 13, Winnetka (New Trier) 3. 14, Lombard (Glenbard East) 1.

Class 3A

RankSchoolTotal PointsPrevious
1.Kankakee (Sr.) (6) (25-1)1122
2.East St. Louis (Sr.) (5) (25-4)1111
3.Maple Park (Kaneland) (29-0)913
4.Decatur (MacArthur) (28-1)854
5.Centralia (H.S.) (1) (28-1)745
6.Morton (24-4)566
7.East Peoria (25-4)467
8.Peoria (H.S.) (21-6)288
9.Chicago (Hyde Park) (21-7)249
10.Mt. Vernon (H.S.) (20-7)9NR

Others receiving votes: 11, Chicago (Leo) 7. 12, Normal (University) 4. 13, Lincoln 4. 14, Cary (C.-Grove) 3. 15, Oak Forest 2. 16, Country Club Hills (Hillcrest) 2. 17, Geneva 1. 18, Marion (H.S.) 1.

Class 2A

RankSchoolTotal PointsPrevious
1.Teutopolis (10) (26-3)1301
2.Quincy (Notre Dame) (2) (24-1)120T2
3.Nashville (3) (28-2)111T2
4.Tolono (Unity) (27-2)1054
5.Peoria (Manual) (17-9)835
6.Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) (18-10)566
7.Warrensburg (W.-Latham) (26-4)527
8.Staunton (26-3)338
9.Westville (31-0)27NR
(tie)Carterville (26-3)27NR

Others receiving votes: 11, Yorkville (Y. Christian) 21. 12, Chicago (C. Hope Academy) 18. 13, Chicago (Clark) 13. 14, Mendota 10. 15, Alton (Marquette) 7. 16, Benton 4. 17, Columbia 3. 18, Pontiac 3. 19, Byron 1. 20, Roxana 1.

Class 1A

RankSchoolTotal PointsPrevious
1.Sterling (Newman Central Catholic) (10) (29-1)1321
2.Lawrenceville (2) (27-2)1132
3.LeRoy (26-2)1053
4.Waltonville (3) (27-4)984
5.Goreville (25-4)815
6.Woodlawn (26-3)806
7.Jacksonville (Routt) (25-4)727
8.Dakota (28-2)438
9.Sparta (26-4)259
10.Tuscola (24-6)1910

Others receiving votes: 11, Chicago (Marshall) 15. 12, Bluford (Webber) 12. 13, South Holland (Unity Christian Academy) 9. 14, Abingdon (A.-Avon) 6. 15, Hardin (Calhoun) 6. 16, Lanark (Eastland) 5. 17, Altamont 2. 18, Toledo (Cumberland) 2.

Girls

Class 4A

RankSchoolTotal PointsPrevious
1.Loyola (5) (29-2)771
2.Nazareth (3) (29-3)742
3.Waubonsie Valley (29-3)553
4.Alton (27-2)524
5.Benet (25-4)405
6.Kenwood (25-6)386
7.Naperville Central (25-6)337
8.Mother McAuley (23-6)258
9.Downers North (28-2)229
10.Fremd (24-6)1210

Others receiving votes: 11, Richwoods 5. 12, Belleville East 3. 13, DePaul College Prep 2. 14, Bolingbrook 1. 15, Maine South 1.

Class 3A

RankSchoolTotal PointsPrevious
1.Washington (6) (29-2)691
2.Providence (1) (28-4)533
3.Galesburg (26-4)512
4.Dixon (29-3)425
5.Morton (24-6)376
6.Chatham Glenwood (25-4)344
7.Marion (23-4)307
8.Quincy Notre Dame (24-6)248
9.River Forest Trinity (21-10)10NR
10.Chicago (Butler) (20-10)7NR
(tie)Metamora (22-8)710

Others receiving votes: 11, Carbondale 6. 12, Glenbard South 5. 13, Kankakee 4. 14, Peoria Notre Dame 3. 15, Sterling 3.

Class 2A

RankSchoolTotal PointsPrevious
1.Nashville (10) (29-2)1081
2.Byron (28-2)843
3.Breese Central (26-3)822
4.Pleasant Plains (26-2)714
5.Johnsburg (1) (32-0)565
6.Teutopolis (24-6)487
(tie)Effingham (28-3)486
8.West Hancock (26-3)299
9.Downs Tri-Valley (28-2)258
10.Mt. Carmel (23-7)2110

Others receiving votes: 11, Paris 8. 12, Benton 7. 13, Hamilton County 6. 14, Watseka 4. 15, Riverdale 3. 16, Vienna 2. 17, Manteno 1. 18, Carmi White County 1. 19, Clinton 1.

Class 1A

RankSchoolTotal PointsPrevious
1.Deer Creek-Mackinaw (5) (28-3)981
2.Brown County (1) (27-3)872
3.Cissna Park (1) (25-2)774
4.Mt. Pulaski (1) (28-1)743
5.Illini Bluffs (26-3)53T5
6.Abingdon (A.-Avon) (25-5)448
7.Brownstown/St. Elmo (1) (28-3)43T5
8.Catlin (Salt Fork) (25-4)24NR
9. Hope Academy (23-8)2010
10Cumberland (25-4)199

Others receiving votes: 11, Sterling Bewman. 12, Albion (Edwards County) 16. 13, Liberty 12. 14, Sesser-Valier 7. 15, Woodlawn 6. 16, Heyworth 3. 17, Lanark Eastland 2. 18, Havana 2. 19, Winchester 1.

Boys BasketballHigh School SportsSportsGirls BasketballKankakee County Front HeadlinesKankakee PrepsCissna Park PrepsManteno PrepsWatseka PrepsMilford Preps
Mason Schweizer

Mason Schweizer

Mason Schweizer joined the Daily journal as a sports reporter in 2017 and was named sports editor in 2019. Aside from his time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong Kankakee County resident.