Bourbonnais officer says goodbye to K-9 partner, and friend

Bourbonnais Police Sgt. Dave Herberger gazed outside his game room window.

On this bright, sunny winter day, the remaining snow was losing its battle to hang around. While winter still likely has some havoc in store, it felt on this day that spring was in the air.

For the 40-year-old, 14-year veteran of the Bourbonnais force, Herberger’s eyes were fixated on the flowing waters of the Kankakee River.

The ice was gone, but of course, there were no boats to be found.

Nonetheless, Herberger was thinking of warm weather and the opportunity to get his pontoon back on the water – for one specific reason.

“I would have loved to have taken one more boat ride with him. Pontoon rides. He loved it,” Herberger said.

The “he” being referenced was Athos — Herberger’s K-9 law enforcement partner while he was part of the nine-member Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group.

The 80-pound German shepherd/Belgian Malinois mix had been Herberger’s right-hand canine during his years on the KAMEG unit.

Bourbonnais Police Sgt. Dave Herberger sits with Athos as they take a boat ride on the Kankakee River. (Provided by Dave Herberger)

So where did the name Athos come from? In Greek mythology, Athos was a mountain god who, after a fierce battle with Olympian deities, hurled a mountain at Zeus.

Herberger said he considered changing his given name, but after meeting the determined pup, he decided it was quite fitting.

Homeward bound

Where one found Herberger, Athos was sure to be close by. This two-some were law enforcement companions, and their companionship carried over even after Herberger’s tenure with KAMEG concluded.

Once out of law enforcement, Athos became the at-home dog for Herberger and his wife, Emily LaVoie.

He was, in effect, the couple’s child.

The 2004 Lincoln Way East High School graduate had been a KAMEG member since the summer of 2014. Upon going into the unit, which largely focuses on undercover work to rid the area of illegal drugs and weapons, he happily became the unit’s K-9 officer.

First teamed with the then-unit’s existing K-9, Remi, who he served with for about a year before Remi’s retirement, Herberger selected the 1-year-old K-9, Athos, in mid-2015.

Following a 10-week, 45-hour-per-week stint at the Illinois State Police Academy, the dog from Holland – who had his own passport – and the Bourbonnais officer, became the latest K-9 team in October 2015.

Bourbonnais Police Sgt. Dave Herberger performs commands with his K-9 partner Athos as part of a school demonstration. (Provided by Dave Herberger)

In addition to Bourbonnais, there are local K-9 units with the Bradley Police Department and the Illinois State Police.

Where one would encounter Herberger, they were more than likely to find his four-legged law enforcement partner.

He would ride in the back of the Chevy Tahoe squad.

“He was at my side all the time. He was always involved,” Herberger said.

When Herberger’s KAMEG service concluded in March 2020 as he returned to the Bourbonnais force with the rank of sergeant, there was no landing spot for his furry sidekick.

Herberger said he was then able to take Athos home. And while Athos had lived within the home, he stayed separate from family life for many years while they served as a law enforcement team for training purposes.

Now, he was about to enjoy his days of relaxation and rubber ball chewing, and chewing and chewing, indoors on the comfy couch.

“It was now home life with Athos. He became my dog.”

With years ahead of play and river fun, life was good for Athos, but a handful of years later a cancerous mass was discovered in his heart chamber and on his spleen.

The illness took its toll, and at the age of 11 and a half years, Athos lost his battle with cancer on Jan. 13.

Keepsakes, including a paw print, fur clippings and a watercolor painting, accompany the ashes of Bourbonnais Police Sgt. Dave Herberger's K-9 partner Athos, who suddenly fell ill and died on Jan. 13. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Part of family

The house along the river is now far quieter. The rubber balls, the beds, and the food bowls are now put away. The couple state they will find another dog. The breed and size are still a matter of discussion.

“We feel like we gave him the best life possible,” Emily said. “He was a part of my family. He was so sweet, so well-behaved.”

And while certain people with a penchant for doing things outside the law may have had a different experience, Emily was quick to note Athos “did not have a mean bone in his body.”

His work ethic, Sgt. Herberger noted, was also second to none.

“I wish I had the passion for work he had. I would always ask him, ‘You want to go to work?’ He would go bonkers.”

Bourbonnais Police Sgt. Dave Herberger and his wife, Emily LaVoie, stand with Herberger's K-9 partner Athos at the Bourbonnais Municipal Building. (Provided by Dave Herberger)

Now riding solo in his Bourbonnais shift commander squad, Herberger still finds himself peering into the rear of the squad, expecting to see his loyal crime-fighting partner.

While police officers now retire with pensions to see them through their retirement years, Herberger noted all Athos took with him was his collection of rubber balls.

He asked for nothing more.

The officer willingly confesses working without Athos does at times make life on the job somewhat lonely.

He noted it’s difficult for the public to understand the bond an officer and a police dog form.

“It’s only something a handler understands.”

And with no offense to his wife, Herberger said his favorite part of his day was coming home and knowing Athos would be the first to greet him at the door.

“Whoever met him, loved him. It’s a bond I’ll never have again,” he said of his canine partner.