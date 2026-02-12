Gear tabbed as Visit Kankakee County executive director

Angelina Gear is the new executive director for Visit Kankakee County. (Provided by Visit Kankakee County)

Visit Kankakee County, the county’s destination marketing organization, has found its new director.

The four-member board did not need to look far.

Angelina Gear, who had been serving as its interim director since December, has been appointed as executive director.

Her appointment, the organization stated in a news released shared early Thursday afternoon, reflects the board’s “confidence in her experience, vision, and commitment to advancing tourism and economic development throughout Kankakee County.”

The organization’s board is comprised of a representative from each of the governmental bodies which fund it. Those governmental bodies are: City of Kankakee, Village of Bourbonnais, Village of Manteno and the Kankakee County Board.

Gear’s appointment fills the vacancy following the resignation of then-executive director Nicole Gavin. Gavin left the position to become events manager with Gotion Illinois in Manteno.

Prior to her interim appointment, Gear served for more than three years as the organization’s sales and marketing manager.

In that position, she played a key role in developing destination marketing strategies, strengthening partnerships with municipalities and local businesses, and elevating the county’s visibility across regional and state tourism markets.

“Like Angelina, I grew up in Kankakee County and moved away for a period before returning home,” said Dave Baron, Visit Kankakee County board president. “While away, you come to identify what is truly special about this place, and I believe the experience gives Angelina the right perspective to showcase what we have and attract even more people here.”

After spending more than 15 years away in locations which include Missouri, Montana, Idaho, Wyoming, Colorado and Texas, Gear returned to Kankakee County with a renewed appreciation for the region she calls home.

“I’m honored to continue serving Visit Kankakee County in this role,” she said. “I look forward to building on the strong foundation already in place and working alongside our municipal partners, local businesses and community leaders to showcase all that makes Kankakee County a great place to visit, live and do business.”