Kankakee County prosecutors file charges against Indiana man accused of killing woman

Police arrested 47-year-old, Julius E. Burkes Jr., in Hammond, Indiana Feb. 3, 2026,, as he was exiting his residence. (Provided by Kankakee County Sheriff's. Department)

The Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office has filed five charges against the man accused of killing Courtney M. Drysdale, of Momence, on Feb 2.

According to Kankakee County court records, the 30-year-old Drysdale was shot twice in the head inside The Line Bar located on the Illinois/Indiana state line on Illinois Route 114.

Drysdale was opening the business she has owned since 2022.

Courtney M. Drysdale (Jensen Memorial Chapel)

Burkes, of Hammond, Indiana, was booked in the Jerome Combs Detention Center in Kankakee Tuesday.

Burkes was arrested in Hammond, Indiana, Feb. 3 and waived extradition back to Kankakee County.

Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said he expects the 47-year-old Burkes to make his first court appearance Wednesday for his detention hearing.

According to court records, Burkes faces three counts of first degree murder, one count of armed robbery (Class X felony) and one count of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon (Class 2 felony).

Julius E. Burkes (Provided by Kankakee County Sheriff's Department)

The document also said they are asking for a life sentence if Burkes is convicted.

“I have made no determination of federal [officials] involvement as of yet,” Rowe said when asked if he had made a decision.

Burkes has a prior murder conviction in Illinois.

Although he was 15 at the time the murder took place in April 1994 in Cook County, Burkes was tried as an adult.

He pleaded guilty and received a 37-year prison sentence, according to records.

Rowe said back then under state guidelines, a person convicted of murder served 50% of the sentence.

Burkes was currently out on bail for a Lake County, Indiana, arrest charged with residential entry in January. According to Lake County, Indiana, court records, Burkes’ next court date is Feb. 26.