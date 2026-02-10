Bourbonnais students celebrate 100 days of school

Shabbona Elementary School kindergartener Lucas Akai chooses a crayon while dressed up as a 100 year old for the 100th day of school on Monday, Feb. 9, 2026. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Randi Martin is used to teaching 5 and 6-year-olds, but on Monday, her kindergarten classroom at Shabbona Elementary was full of 100-year-olds.

At least that’s how it appeared, as her students’ attire included suspenders, sweater vests, cardigans and dresses with pearls. Accessories included gray hair and glasses with chains attached.

It seemed as though her students aged 95 years over the weekend, but in fact, they were dressed up to celebrate the 100th day of school.

The Bourbonnais Elementary School District reached its 100th school day Monday.

100th Day of School at Shabbonna Shabbona Elementary School kindergartener McKenna Bass, center, recites the school's Tiger Mantra with her classmates as they dressed up as 100 year olds for the 100th day of school on Monday, Feb. 9, 2026. (Tiffany Blanchette)

At Shabbona, some students dressed as 100-year-olds, and others wore outfits decorated with 100 things on them. Kids participated in themed activities throughout the day, including a fashion show.

The morning announcements said that students had reached 2,400 hours of being a Tiger.

Martin, who has taught four years at Shabbona, said that between her years as a student and her years as a teacher, she has celebrated 33 100th days of school.

Excitement has been building in her classroom, where students have been counting down until the 100th day. It had been pushed back a few times because of snow days.

“They are always like, ‘Oh my gosh, it was the best day ever,’ ” she said. “We are still learning, but all of the activities are so much fun.”

100th Day of School at Shabbonna Shabbona Elementary School kindergarten teacher Randi Martin, center, passes out snacks for an activity during the 100th day of school on Monday, Feb. 9, 2026. (Tiffany Blanchette)

In the morning, Martin’s students were working on an activity to count out a “Chex mix” with 100 snacks, including Cheerios, M&Ms, gummy bears, marshmallows, Goldfish, Cheez-its, pretzel sticks and Skittles.

At one table, 5-year-old McKenna Bass and 6-year-old Posie Diaz discussed whether grandmas know how to count.

When asked what the best part about being 100 would be, Posie, whose costume included a nursing home ID badge, said it might be “staying home.” She also supposed it might be “tiring” to be 100 years old.

100th Day of School at Shabbonna Shabbona Elementary School kindergartener Posie Diaz embraces her 100-year-old character, walking back to her table using a cane and holding her hip, during the 100th day of school on Monday, Feb. 9, 2026. (Tiffany Blanchette)

When it comes to the best part about being 5 years old, McKenna, who wore pink curlers in her hair, said it is “going to kindergarten.”

Martin said she enjoys seeing students’ dedication to their looks, whether they are sporting a pair of fuzzy gray eyebrows or practicing their acting skills while walking hunched over with a cane.

“They fully embrace it,“ she said. “We have some that don’t break character all day.”