Kankakee police arrest woman on weapons charge

Kankakee police arrested 34-year-old Amanda Gaytan, of Kankakee, following an alleged incident involving a firearm Friday.

At approximately 10:58 p.m. Friday, an officer was dispatched to the 700 block of North Ninth Avenue for the report of disorderly conduct, a police report said.

The officer made contract with Gaytan, who stated that she was armed and pulled out a small handgun out of her right side coat pocket, the report said.

The officer ordered Gaytan to release the weapon and put her hands behind her back. The officer then placed Gaytan into handcuffs, the report said.

The officer secured the firearm. The officer learned Gaytan’s FOID and carry concealed statuses were suspended, the report said.

Gaytan stated her vehicle was parked in the roadway because she had to put her dogs away in order for her to pull the vehicle into her garage area, the report said.

Gaytan stated a person she is familiar with got angry because her vehicle was still in the roadway and threatened to stab her after the situation escalated, the report said.

Officers spoke with the subject who allegedly threatened Gaytan and she stated that Gaytan exited her vehicle and brandished a handgun and threatened her, the report said.

According to the Kankakee County court records, Gaytan was charged by the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon/the person possessing the firearm has not been issued a currently valid FOID card.